Global Motorcycle Accessories Market to Reach US$ 15 Billion by 2032; Protective Gears to Account for Over 17% Revenue: Fact.MR Research

FACT.MR
·8 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Prominent Manufacturers Are Incorporating State Of The Art Techniques To Enhance The Riding Experience And Cater To The Increased Emphasis On Rider’s Safety, This, In Turn, Is Expanding The Size Of The Motorcycle Accessories Fleet

United States, Rockville MD, June 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent report published by Fact.MR, the demand for global motorcycle accessories market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2032, expected to close at a valuation of US$ 15 Billion. High demand for crash protection motorcycle accessories rides the coattails of government and manufacturers’ efforts to curtail the incidence of on-road collisions, wherein motorcyclists are at a relatively greater risk.

From 2015 to 2021, the market for motorcycle accessories grew at a CAGR of 5.3%, closing at a value of US$ 8.3 Million. As of 2022, the industry is likely to reach US$ 8.89 Billion. Evolving culture of the motorcycle industry, along with the interest of riders in framing their unique identity, has led to the modification trend, wherein aftermarket-produced motorcycle accessories are increasingly sought-after.

For Critical Insights on Motorcycle Accessories Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1057

Modifications in motorcycles range from moderate to extreme, with typical modifications involving frames & fittings, electrical & electronics, and handle accessories. Sensing the dynamically changing trends in the motorcycle accessories market, leading stakeholders continuously focus on developments in sought-after products, such as crash protection, lighting, and horns. The study projects revenues from crash protection to be over 1.5 times of lighting.

Why are Motorcycle Accessories Providers Venturing into the South East Asia and Pacific?

In terms of regional contribution, South East Asia & Pacific accounted for nearly 20.3% share of the market volume share in 2022. The market is expected to increase at a volume CAGR of 4.7%, in terms of volume, over the forecast period. The significant presence of accessories along with the substantial rise in overall consumer spending is expected to drive the demand for the motorcycle accessories market in the region.

China held nearly 34.9% share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming future. Fact.MR’s report reveals that the market value is estimated to reach US$ 7.5 Billion, exhibiting sales growth at an impressive CAGR of 6% during the conjecture period.

In 2021, the market value was estimated at nearly US$ 3.92 Billion. Market growth in India is expected to remain high as compared to the global average between 2022 and 2032 and increase at a CAGR of 6.1%.

To learn more about Motorcycle Accessories Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1057

Key Segments Covered in the Motorcycle Accessories Industry Survey

  • Motorcycle Accessories Market by Product Type :

    • Motorcycle Handle Accessories

    • Motorcycle Frames & Fittings

    • Motorcycle Electrical & Electronics

    • Motorcycle Protective Gears

    • Motorcycle Bags & Carriage Frames

    • Motorcycle Seat Covers and Security Systems

  • Motorcycle Accessories Market by Motorcycle Type :

    • Conventional Motorcycle Accessories

    • Cruiser Motorcycle Accessories

    • Sports Motorcycle Accessories

    • Off-Road Motorcycle Accessories

  • Motorcycle Accessories Market by Sales Channel :

    • Motorcycle Accessories Sales through Specialized Outlets

    • Motorcycle Accessories Sales through Independent Outlets

    • Motorcycle Accessories Sales through Online Sales Channels

Competitive Landscape

The global market for Motorcycle Accessories is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out, specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage up-gradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

  • In December 2021, TVS Motor Company and global auto giant BMW Motorrad expanded their co-operation with a tie-up in the electric vehicle space. The companies are planning to come up with the first electric two-wheeler within the next 24 months.

  • In April 2022, In-line with its commitment to strengthening the retail footprint in the Indian market, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. announced the opening of its second “Blue Square” outlet in Kochi. Launched under the banner of “Perighat Motors’, the 3S Facility offers end-to-end sales, services, and spare support.

Get Customization on Motorcycle Accessories Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1057

Key players in the Motorcycle Accessories Market

  • TVS Motor Company

  • Yamaha Motor Company Ltd.

  • Hero Motocorp Ltd.

  • Harley Davidson

  • Vega Auto Accessories Ltd.

  • Studds Accessories Ltd.

  • OM Steel Industries

  • Osram Licht AG

  • AGV Sports Group

  • Steelbird Hi- Tech India Pvt. Ltd.

  • YF Protector Co. Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Motorcycle Accessories Market Study

  • Global motorcycle accessories market to flourish 1.7x from 2022-2032

  • Protective gears to be a top-selling category, capturing over 17% of market revenue

  • Latin America to emerge as an opportunistic motorcycle accessories market, documenting a 5.5% CAGR

  • China to be the most opportunistic market, expected to be valued at US$ 7 Billion in 2032

  • By vehicle type, conventional motorcycle accessories to experience a growth rate of 6%

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Automotive

Our automotive consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the automotive sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global automotive industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain-

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market- The global autonomous farm equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 10% over the 2021 to 2031 assessment period. Though tractors are the most widely used, emergence of partially autonomous harvesters, fully autonomous harvesters, autonomous UAVs, and other autonomous farm equipment is lending impetus to market growth.

Automotive and Off-Road Vehicle Hoses Market- As per Fact.MR’s projections, China, USA, and India are markets expanding at high CAGRs. Together, East Asia and South Asia are projected to hold around fifty percent market share through 2031.

Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market- The global recreational off-highway vehicles market is estimated at USD 15.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 54.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Third Party Logistics Market- The global third-party logistics market size is estimated at US$ 1,031 Bn in 2022 and US$ 2,144 Bn by 2032 while exhibiting a growth rate of 7.6% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of e-commerce and the advent of smart technologies are the key factors propelling the market growth in the assessment period.

Automotive Smart Display Market- The global automotive smart display market is estimated at USD 7.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 12.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032. The global automotive smart display market held around 19.8% share in the global automotive lighting market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% during the assessment period of 2022-2032.

Fleet Management Market- Global demand for fleet management was valued at US$ 39.1 Mn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 48 Bn by 2022-end. From 2022 to 2032, the fleet management market is forecast to flourish at a 17.4% CAGR. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, a valuation of US$ 239 Mn is anticipated for the market.

Automotive Coatings Market- Sales of automotive coatings amounted to US$ 16.3 Billion in FY 2021, and is forecast to experience a year-over-year expansion rate of 4.3% in 2022, reaching US$ 17 Billion. Furthermore, the industry is poised to document a value CAGR worth 7% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a market value of US$ 33.44 Billion by the conclusion of the said period of assessment.

U.S. Drone Market- The U.S. drone market is projected to expand rapidly at 22.2% CAGR to reach a market valuation of US$ 82.9 billion by 2032, up from US$ 11.1 billion in 2022. Demand is surging due to the high usage of drones for both, commercial and recreational purposes, along with the incorporation of advanced technology undertaken by drone manufacturers in the market, with the western region of the country accounting for bulk of the market share.

Europe Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market- Sales of hybrid electric vehicles in Europe are projected to increase at an impressive CAGR of 14.2% to reach a market valuation of US$ 15.7 billion by the end of 2032. As such, the Europe hybrid electric vehicles market is poised to generate an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 11.6 billion over the next ten years.

U.S. Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market- Sales of hybrid electric vehicles in the U.S. reached a market valuation of US$ 15.2 billion in 2021. Projections are that the U.S. hybrid electric vehicles market will expand rapidly at 13.8% CAGR to top US$ 55.5 billion by the end of 2032.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • FIA directive to reduce bouncing receives mixed reviews from drivers

    MONTREAL — A few days after he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes with what he called "excruciating" back pain, Lewis Hamilton joked half-heartedly that he's a little bit shorter this week due to spinal compression. The seven-time Formula One world champion is at the centre of the FIA's directive to reduce the "porpoising" — or bouncing effect — of cars this season, which received mixed reviews from drivers on the eve of Montreal Grand Prix weekend on Friday. "I cannot stress more how importan

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • 'Out to dry': NHL champion Lightning in 2-0 hole to Avs

    DENVER (AP) — This loss wasn't as easy for the Tampa Bay Lightning to shrug off. What emerged from the reigning two-time Stanley Cup champs Saturday night wasn't their clutch pedigree or vaunted ability to bounce back after a loss but frayed nerves and maybe a realization that the Colorado Avalanche are coming swiftly for their crown. Outmuscled. Outhustled. Out-tussled. Andrei Vasilevskiy and the rest of the Lightning were thumped 7-0 by the Avalanche, losing their cool and their mojo along wit

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for 2026 World Cup, Edmonton snubbed

    VANCOUVER — The 2026 World Cup is coming to Vancouver and Toronto, but fans in Edmonton will miss out when Canada, the U.S. and Mexico co-host the men's soccer tournament. FIFA announced Thursday that the expanded 48-team tournament will see games played in 16 cities across North America, including Vancouver and Toronto, the American cities of Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, and New York/New Jersey. Mexico City, Monterrey a

  • NHL Draft: Wild's biggest needs, top prospects

    The Wild have a decent prospect pool despite their winning ways, and already have some young players ready to step in and make an impact.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.