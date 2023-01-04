Global Motor Monitoring Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Motor Monitoring estimated at US$1. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motor Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032272/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $466.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR



The Motor Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$466.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$687.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 8.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$437.6 Million by the year 2027.







Services Segment to Record 10.4% CAGR



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$335.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$643.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 11.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

ABB

Banner Engineering Corp.

Eaton

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

KCF Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mouser Electronics, Inc.

Qualitrol Company LLC

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

RS Components & Controls (I) Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Siemens

T.F. Hudgins Incorporated





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Motor Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



