Global Motor Monitoring Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027

·26 min read
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Motor Monitoring estimated at US$1. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motor Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032272/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $466.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR

The Motor Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$466.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$687.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 8.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$437.6 Million by the year 2027.



Services Segment to Record 10.4% CAGR

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$335.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$643.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 11.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
ABB
Banner Engineering Corp.
Eaton
General Electric
Honeywell International Inc.
KCF Technologies
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Mouser Electronics, Inc.
Qualitrol Company LLC
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
RS Components & Controls (I) Ltd.
Schneider Electric
Siemens
T.F. Hudgins Incorporated


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032272/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Motor Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Motor
Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metals & Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Metals & Mining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Metals & Mining by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Motor Monitoring Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Motor Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Motor
Monitoring by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by Offering -
Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Motor
Monitoring by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,
Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Automotive & Transportation and
Metals & Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by End-Use -
Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power
Generation, Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Motor
Monitoring by Process - Online and Portable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by Process -
Online and Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and
Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Other
End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Automotive &
Transportation and Metals & Mining - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power
Generation, Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by Process - Online and Portable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
Process - Online and Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and
Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Motor Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Other
End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Automotive &
Transportation and Metals & Mining - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by End-Use -
Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power
Generation, Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by Process - Online and Portable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by Process -
Online and Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and
Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Motor Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Other
End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Automotive &
Transportation and Metals & Mining - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by End-Use -
Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power
Generation, Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by Process - Online and Portable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by Process -
Online and Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and
Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Motor Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Other
End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Automotive &
Transportation and Metals & Mining - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power
Generation, Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by Process - Online and Portable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
Process - Online and Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and
Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Motor Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Other
End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Automotive &
Transportation and Metals & Mining - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power
Generation, Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by Process - Online and Portable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
Process - Online and Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and
Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Motor Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Other
End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Automotive &
Transportation and Metals & Mining - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power
Generation, Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by Process - Online and Portable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
Process - Online and Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and
Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Other
End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Automotive &
Transportation and Metals & Mining - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power
Generation, Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by Process - Online and Portable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
Process - Online and Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and
Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Motor Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Motor
Monitoring by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by Offering -
Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Motor
Monitoring by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,
Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Automotive & Transportation and
Metals & Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by End-Use -
Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power
Generation, Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Motor
Monitoring by Process - Online and Portable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by Process -
Online and Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and
Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Other
End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Automotive &
Transportation and Metals & Mining - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
End-Use - Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power
Generation, Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &
Defense, Other End-Uses, Oil & Gas, Power Generation,
Automotive & Transportation and Metals & Mining for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Monitoring by Process - Online and Portable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Motor Monitoring by
Process - Online and Portable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 130: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Motor Monitoring by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and
Portable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032272/?utm_source=GNW

