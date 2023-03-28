Global Mortuary Refrigerators Market to Reach $232.5 Million by 2030

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mortuary Refrigerators Industry"
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Mortuary Refrigerators Market to Reach $232.5 Million by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mortuary Refrigerators estimated at US$150.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$232.5 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2022-2030. Hospitals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$152.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Forensic Labs segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR

The Mortuary Refrigerators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$54 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured)
- Bally Refrigerated Boxes, Inc.
- Barber Medical
- C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.c.
- CEABIS
- EIHF Isofroid
- Evermed S.R.L.
- Hygeco Group
- LEEC Ltd.
- Mortech Manufacturing Inc.
- Paragon Care Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Mortuary Refrigerator - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Mortuary Refrigerators Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary Refrigerators
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Labs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Forensic Labs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Labs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Academic & Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Academic & Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Academic & Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Mortuary Refrigerators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: USA Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 16: USA 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary Refrigerators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Mortuary Refrigerators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary Refrigerators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Mortuary Refrigerators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: China Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: China 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary Refrigerators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Mortuary Refrigerators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary Refrigerators
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary Refrigerators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Mortuary Refrigerators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: France Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: France 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary Refrigerators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Mortuary Refrigerators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary Refrigerators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Mortuary Refrigerators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: UK Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: UK 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 44: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Spain Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary Refrigerators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 47: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Russia Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary Refrigerators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic
Labs and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Mortuary Refrigerators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mortuary Refrigerators by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mortuary
Refrigerators by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary
Refrigerators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic
Labs and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Mortuary Refrigerators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Australia Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators
by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

INDIA
Mortuary Refrigerators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 62: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: India Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: India 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary Refrigerators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 65: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic
Labs and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 66: South Korea Historic Review for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals,
Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

LATIN AMERICA
Mortuary Refrigerators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mortuary Refrigerators by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Mortuary
Refrigerators by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary
Refrigerators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic
Labs and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ARGENTINA
Table 77: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Argentina Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators
by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

BRAZIL
Table 80: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Brazil Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary Refrigerators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

MEXICO
Table 83: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Mexico Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary Refrigerators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals,
Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic &
Research Institutes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

MIDDLE EAST
Mortuary Refrigerators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mortuary Refrigerators by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Mortuary
Refrigerators by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 91: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary
Refrigerators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic
Labs and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

IRAN
Table 95: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Iran Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Iran 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary Refrigerators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

ISRAEL
Table 98: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Israel Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Israel 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 101: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic
Labs and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 102: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Saudi Arabia 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 104: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: UAE Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: UAE 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary Refrigerators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals,
Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Rest of Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AFRICA
Mortuary Refrigerators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mortuary Refrigerators by End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs
and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Africa Historic Review for Mortuary Refrigerators by
End-Use - Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Africa 16-Year Perspective for Mortuary
Refrigerators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Forensic Labs and Academic & Research Institutes
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION
