Global Modified Starch Market to 2025: Functional Properties of Modified Starch and Their Ease of Incorporation in a Wide Range of Food Applications

The "Modified Starch Market by Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Potato, and Wheat), Application (Food & Beverages (Bakery & Confectionery, Processed Foods, Beverages, and Other Food Applications), Industrial, and Feed), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Modified Starch Market Size is Estimated to be Valued at USD 13.1 Billion in 2020 and Projected to Reach USD 14.9 Billion by 2025, Recording a CAGR of 2.7%



The market is driven primarily by factors such as increasing consumption of processed food and convenience food. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Asian countries, especially China, have emerged as leading destinations, as major companies are investing in these countries. One of the major restraints in the growth of the modified starch market is the rising costs of raw materials and stringent regulations.



By application, the food & beverages segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on the application, the food & beverages segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This segment is rapidly growing, mainly due to the increasing demand for convenience food, in which modified starches are considered as food additives. In food applications, the modified starches are used for their functional applications, as fat replacers, texture improvers, nutritional products, high shear ability, and temperature stability.



By form, the dry form is estimated to account for the largest share.



The dry form of the modified starch is dominating the market. The dry form of the modified starch is quite popular among the manufacturers. Due to its high stability and easy storage as compared to the liquid form, it is preferable among food and beverage manufacturers. The dry form of modified starches are also known to dilute easily with the other ingredients; thereby, it is more in demand across various industries.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to the rise in disposable income and increase in demand for convenience & processed food, along with the growing industrial base, leading to increased demand for modified starch in the region. In addition, the increasing industrial applications, starch processing technologies, and ready availability of modified starch drive the market in Asia Pacific countries.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

Modified Starch Market Share Snapshot, 2020 Vs. 2025, by Volume

Impact of COVID-19 on Modified Starch Market Size, by Scenario, 2020-2021 (USD Million)

Market, by Raw Material, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

Market, by Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

Market, by Food & Beverage Sub-Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

Market, by Form, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

Market Share (Value), by Region, 2019



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Modified Starch Market

4.2 Modified Starch Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Market, by Key Raw Material & Country

4.4 Market, by Raw Material & Region

4.5 Market, by Application

4.6 Market, by Form



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Processed and Convenience Food

5.2.1.2 Functional Properties of Modified Starch and Their Ease of Incorporation in a Wide Range of Food Applications

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Adhesives in a Range of Industrial Applications

5.2.1.4 Increase in Research & Development Activities to Develop Innovative Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Sources and High Cost of Natural Additives

5.2.2.2 Growing Gum Arabic Market

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Potential Alternative Sources of Modified Starch

5.2.3.2 Untapped Application of Modified Starch

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Approval from Various Regulatory Bodies

5.2.4.2 Rising Cost of Raw Materials

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on Modified Starch Market

5.4 Global Average Price of Modified Starch, by Raw Material (Usd/Tons)

5.5 Value Chain

5.6 Supply Chain

5.7 Ecosystem/Market Map for Food & Beverages

5.8 Key Market for Import/ Export



6 Regulatory Framework

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Food and Drug Administration



7 Modified Starch Market, by Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Thickeners

7.3 Stabilizers

7.4 Binders

7.5 Emulsifiers

7.6 Other Functions



8 Modified Starch Market, by Modification Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Physical Modification

8.2.1 Hydrothermal

8.2.2 Non-Hydrothermal

8.3 Chemical Modification

8.3.1 Cationic Starch

8.3.2 Etherified Starch

8.3.3 Esterified Starch

8.4 Enzymatic Modification



9 Modified Starch Market, by Raw Material

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Modified Starch Market, by Raw Material

9.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

9.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario

9.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

9.2 Corn

9.2.1 Corn Starch is An Easy Processor Which Makes It the Most Desired Modified Starch

9.3 Cassava

9.3.1 Due to Its Functional Properties, Cassava Modified Starch is Growing at a Significant Growth Rates

9.4 Potato

9.4.1 Potato Starch Finds Its Application Majorly in the European Market

9.5 Wheat

9.5.1 Wheat Modified Starch is Gaining Popularity Owing to Its Thickening and Blending Properties

9.6 Other Raw Materials

9.6.1 Increasing Requirement from Application Industries



10 Modified Starch Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Modified Starch Market, by Application

10.2 Food & Beverages

10.2.1 Bakery & Confectionery Products

10.2.2 Processed Foods

10.2.3 Beverages

10.2.4 Other Food Applications

10.3 Feed

10.3.1 Swine Feed

10.3.2 Ruminant Feed

10.3.3 Poultry Feed

10.3.4 Other Feed Applications

10.4 Industrial

10.4.1 Papermaking

10.4.2 Weaving & Textiles

10.4.3 Medicines & Pharmaceuticals

10.4.4 Cosmetics

10.4.5 Other Industrial Applications



11 Modified Starch Market, by Form

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Modified Starch Market, by Form

11.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

11.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario

11.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

11.2 Dry

11.2.1 Dry Form of Modified Starch is Convenient to Use

11.3 Liquid

11.3.1 Liquid Form of Modified Starch Undergoes Various Complex Processes



12 Modified Starch Market, by Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019

13.4 Revenue Analysis of Major Market Players

13.5 Competitive Scenario

13.5.1 Expansions & Investments

13.5.2 Joint Ventures & Partnerships

13.5.3 New Product Launches

13.5.4 Acquisitions



14 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles

14.1 Overview

14.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions & Methodology

14.2.1 Star

14.2.2 Emerging Leaders

14.2.3 Pervasive

14.2.4 Emerging Companies

14.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)

14.4 Company Profiles

14.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

14.4.2 Cargill

14.4.3 Ingredion Incorporated

14.4.4 Tate & Lyle

14.4.5 Roquette Frres

14.4.6 Avebe U.A.

14.4.7 Grain Processing Corporation

14.4.8 Emsland

14.4.9 Agrana

14.4.10 Sms Corporation

14.4.11 Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

14.4.12 Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd.

14.4.13 Qingdao Cbh Co. Ltd.

14.4.14 Tereos

14.4.15 Kmc

14.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/SME)

14.5.1 Progressive Companies

14.5.2 Starting Blocks

14.5.3 Responsive Companies

14.5.4 Dynamic Companies

14.5.5 Beneo

14.5.6 Angel Starch & Food Pvt. Ltd.

14.5.7 Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd.

14.5.8 Everest Starch (India) Pvt. Ltd.

14.5.9 Sheekharr Starch Pvt. Ltd.

14.5.10 Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd.

14.5.11 Universal Biopolymers

14.5.12 Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd.

14.5.13 Venus Starch Suppliers

14.5.14 Gromotech Agrochem Pvt. Ltd.

