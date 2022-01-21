Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market Report 2021: Changes in Commuters' Mobility Choices from 2022 to 2030
Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobility-as-a-Service Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers insights into the global MaaS market and details opportunities that industry stakeholders can pursue to achieve growth through this report.
Evolving work environments and shifting industry structures change consumer preferences and influence mobility in cities. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced cities to rethink their transportation networks and make them more flexible and sustainable. Innovative solutions are necessary to meet citizens' needs, ensure efficient transportation systems, and comply with global environmental goals. Sustainable mobility can solve the challenges of rapid urbanization and increased congestion levels.
Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) consolidates various transport modes from different providers into a single app that handles all travel matters (e.g., travel planning and payments). In the future, it will include other value-added services. Not only has MaaS emerged as a standalone business-to-customer (B2C) solution for users, but cities are also registering widespread interest in and adoption of MaaS platforms among businesses and governments.
This is an opportunity for MaaS providers to offer the necessary tools, data, and technology to optimize mobility networks. The MaaS market is still in the nascent phase, with evolving business and revenue models.
This study's geographical scope covers North America (NA); Europe; Asia-Pacific (APAC); the Rest of the World (RoW), which includes Latin America (LATAM), United Arab Emirates (UAE), and South Africa.
Other topics covered include:
The addressable market for MaaS operators and value pool by the end of 2030
Changes in commuters' mobility choices from 2022 to 2030
Mobility ecosystem stakeholders and its expected evolution
Implementation models and projected success levels
Market trends in the short, medium, and long terms
Ways to build a more robust growth pipeline
COVID-19 pandemic implication on employee commuting patterns
The future direction of B2B MaaS
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Definition
Definition and Market Segmentation
Major Stakeholders
Implementation Models
Key Growth Metrics
Key Competitors
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Parameters Driving the Uptake Post-COVID-19 Pandemic
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
MaaS Maturity Index
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Competitive Environment
Evolving Toward Urban Mobility Operating Systems
The Way Forward
3. Market Overview
Pressure to Meet the Zero Carbon Deadlines and Increase Sustainable Transport to Drive MaaS Solutions
Congestion Levels - Changes During the Pandemic
The Doughnut Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Cities - Implications for MaaS
PESTLE Analysis
Different Layers in the MaaS Ecosystem
MaaS Model vs Open Marketplace Model
Growth Opportunities in MaaS Boosted Post-pandemic
MaaS Typical Trip Use Cases
MaaS - Possible Revenue Models
MaaS - How Will Pricing Evolve in the Future
Incentivizing Strategies for MaaS Operators
Understanding the MaaS Maturity Parameters
4. Market Trends
Trend 1 - Digitization of Public Transport Ticketing as Stepping-stone for MaaS
Trend 2 - Top-down Aggregation Becoming More Popular than Bottom-up Aggregation
Trend 3 - Technology Giants Entering the MaaS/Mobility Marketplace and Partnering with City Governments
Trend 4 - Corporate MaaS Seeing an Uptick After the Pandemic because of Regulations
Trend 5 - Shared Mobility Operators Taking First Steps Toward Multimodal Integration
Trend 6 - Advanced Technologies (Autonomous) to Drive Efficiencies for MaaS Operators
5. Competitor Benchmarking
Competitive Benchmarking - B2C/B2G Solutions
Competitive Benchmarking - B2B Solutions
Competitive Benchmarking - Conclusions
6. Regional Analysis
Europe - MaaS Market Readiness
Europe - MaaS Market Revenue Forecast
Europe - Competitive Force Analysis
North America - MaaS Market Readiness
North America - MaaS Market GMV Forecast
North America - Competitive Force Analysis
APAC - MaaS Market Readiness
APAC - MaaS Market GMV Forecast
APAC - Competitive Force Analysis
RoW - MaaS Market Readiness
RoW - MaaS Market GMV Forecast
RoW - MaaS Market Outlook
7. Case Studies
iMove MaaS Trial in Sydney
Jelbi Solution in Berlin - Outcome After 1 Year
Whim - Customer Value Creation in MaaS
8. Company Profiles
Mobeelity - Company Overview
Mobility Mixx - Company Overview
Fluidtime - Company Overview
Upstream Mobility - Company Overview
Iomob - Company Overview
SkedGo - Company Overview
ALD Move and Skipr - Company Overview
Meep - Company Overview
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Changing Mobility and Commuting Patterns
Growth Opportunity 2 - Public-private Collaborations and Regulatory Frameworks
Growth Opportunity 3 - Autonomous MaaS
10. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
ALD Move and Skipr
Fluidtime
iMove
Iomob
Jelbi
Meep
Mobeelity
Mobility Mixx
SkedGo
Upstream Mobility
Whim
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3v39m4
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900