Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market Report 2021: Changes in Commuters' Mobility Choices from 2022 to 2030

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobility-as-a-Service Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers insights into the global MaaS market and details opportunities that industry stakeholders can pursue to achieve growth through this report.

Evolving work environments and shifting industry structures change consumer preferences and influence mobility in cities. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced cities to rethink their transportation networks and make them more flexible and sustainable. Innovative solutions are necessary to meet citizens' needs, ensure efficient transportation systems, and comply with global environmental goals. Sustainable mobility can solve the challenges of rapid urbanization and increased congestion levels.

Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) consolidates various transport modes from different providers into a single app that handles all travel matters (e.g., travel planning and payments). In the future, it will include other value-added services. Not only has MaaS emerged as a standalone business-to-customer (B2C) solution for users, but cities are also registering widespread interest in and adoption of MaaS platforms among businesses and governments.

This is an opportunity for MaaS providers to offer the necessary tools, data, and technology to optimize mobility networks. The MaaS market is still in the nascent phase, with evolving business and revenue models.

This study's geographical scope covers North America (NA); Europe; Asia-Pacific (APAC); the Rest of the World (RoW), which includes Latin America (LATAM), United Arab Emirates (UAE), and South Africa.

Other topics covered include:

  • The addressable market for MaaS operators and value pool by the end of 2030

  • Changes in commuters' mobility choices from 2022 to 2030

  • Mobility ecosystem stakeholders and its expected evolution

  • Implementation models and projected success levels

  • Market trends in the short, medium, and long terms

  • Ways to build a more robust growth pipeline

  • COVID-19 pandemic implication on employee commuting patterns

  • The future direction of B2B MaaS

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Definition

  • Definition and Market Segmentation

  • Major Stakeholders

  • Implementation Models

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Key Competitors

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Parameters Driving the Uptake Post-COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • MaaS Maturity Index

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Competitive Environment

  • Evolving Toward Urban Mobility Operating Systems

  • The Way Forward

3. Market Overview

  • Pressure to Meet the Zero Carbon Deadlines and Increase Sustainable Transport to Drive MaaS Solutions

  • Congestion Levels - Changes During the Pandemic

  • The Doughnut Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Cities - Implications for MaaS

  • PESTLE Analysis

  • Different Layers in the MaaS Ecosystem

  • MaaS Model vs Open Marketplace Model

  • Growth Opportunities in MaaS Boosted Post-pandemic

  • MaaS Typical Trip Use Cases

  • MaaS - Possible Revenue Models

  • MaaS - How Will Pricing Evolve in the Future

  • Incentivizing Strategies for MaaS Operators

  • Understanding the MaaS Maturity Parameters

4. Market Trends

  • Trend 1 - Digitization of Public Transport Ticketing as Stepping-stone for MaaS

  • Trend 2 - Top-down Aggregation Becoming More Popular than Bottom-up Aggregation

  • Trend 3 - Technology Giants Entering the MaaS/Mobility Marketplace and Partnering with City Governments

  • Trend 4 - Corporate MaaS Seeing an Uptick After the Pandemic because of Regulations

  • Trend 5 - Shared Mobility Operators Taking First Steps Toward Multimodal Integration

  • Trend 6 - Advanced Technologies (Autonomous) to Drive Efficiencies for MaaS Operators

5. Competitor Benchmarking

  • Competitive Benchmarking - B2C/B2G Solutions

  • Competitive Benchmarking - B2B Solutions

  • Competitive Benchmarking - Conclusions

6. Regional Analysis

  • Europe - MaaS Market Readiness

  • Europe - MaaS Market Revenue Forecast

  • Europe - Competitive Force Analysis

  • North America - MaaS Market Readiness

  • North America - MaaS Market GMV Forecast

  • North America - Competitive Force Analysis

  • APAC - MaaS Market Readiness

  • APAC - MaaS Market GMV Forecast

  • APAC - Competitive Force Analysis

  • RoW - MaaS Market Readiness

  • RoW - MaaS Market GMV Forecast

  • RoW - MaaS Market Outlook

7. Case Studies

  • iMove MaaS Trial in Sydney

  • Jelbi Solution in Berlin - Outcome After 1 Year

  • Whim - Customer Value Creation in MaaS

8. Company Profiles

  • Mobeelity - Company Overview

  • Mobility Mixx - Company Overview

  • Fluidtime - Company Overview

  • Upstream Mobility - Company Overview

  • Iomob - Company Overview

  • SkedGo - Company Overview

  • ALD Move and Skipr - Company Overview

  • Meep - Company Overview

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Changing Mobility and Commuting Patterns

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Public-private Collaborations and Regulatory Frameworks

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Autonomous MaaS

10. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

  • ALD Move and Skipr

  • Fluidtime

  • iMove

  • Iomob

  • Jelbi

  • Meep

  • Mobeelity

  • Mobility Mixx

  • SkedGo

  • Upstream Mobility

  • Whim

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3v39m4

