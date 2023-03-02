Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Markets Report, 2021-2022 & 2023-2027 Featuring Leading Players - Alphabet., Citigroup, Fiserv, PayPal, Tencent, and Visa
Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Market
The market for mobile wallets and payment technologies is shifting toward digitization and expanding options for customers for online transactions and cashless payments.
This report provides an overview of the global market for mobile wallet and payment technologies and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on wallet type, application, mode of payment, stakeholders, and region.
The rapid surge in the adoption of intelligent devices such as smartphones, growing internet penetration and rising government initiatives to develop smart cities in many countries fuels demand for mobile wallets and payment technologies, globally. Increasing acceptance of mobile wallet payments and offers provided by key market players, along with government initiatives and regulations, will enhance the growth of mobile wallet payments across end-use industries.
Mobile payments are transactions through an individual's bank account, debit card or credit card. Mobile wallet payments are processed through a mobile wallet account. The key objective of the mobile wallet is to provide a user with an electronic wallet where all the contents of a real wallet (cash and cards) are electronically available at any time and anywhere.
The rapid extension of the e-commerce industry is a major factor driving market growth. In recent years, more than half of the world's internet traffic came from mobile devices (smartphones, tablets and PCs). The main reason for the rising demand and growth of the e-commerce industry is convenience. Slower adoption of contact-free payments, fraud and risk of a breach are expected to hinder the growth of this market.
Company profiles of the leading global players, including Alphabet Inc., Citigroup Inc., Fiserv Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Visa Inc.
The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence.
The report estimates the size of the global mobile wallet and payment technologies market in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2027.
Report Includes
48 data tables and 41 additional tables
An overview of the global markets for mobile wallet and payment technologies
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Highlights of the market opportunities, and major issues and trends affecting the plastic industry and discussion on safety issues and frauds related to mobile banking
Information on key segments of mobile wallet and payment technologies including application, mode of payment and region
Description of mobile payment components and infrastructure status for NFC (near-field communication), snapshot of mobile wallet procurement systems and life cycle management
Insight into the recent industry structure, regulations and policies, pipeline products and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants
Company Profiles
Alphabet Inc.
American Express
Ant Financial Services Group
Apple Inc.
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Blackberry Ltd.
Citigroup Inc.
Deutsche Telekom AG
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
Fiserv, Inc.
Mastercard
One Mobikwik Systems Pvt. Ltd.
One97 Communications Ltd.
Paypal Holdings Inc.
Payu
Samsung
T-Mobile U.S. Inc.
Tencent Holdings Ltd.
Verizon
Visa Inc.
Key Metrics
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
175
Forecast Period
2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$4.5 Trillion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$12.6 Trillion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
23.1%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Overview
1.2 Study Goals and Objectives
1.3 Scope of Report
1.4 What's New in this Update?
1.5 Intended Audiences
Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights
2.1 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Overview
3.1.1 Advantages of Mobile Wallets
3.1.2 Advantages for Stakeholders
3.2 Components of Mobile Payments
3.2.1 Premium Sms-Based Transactional Payments
3.2.2 Direct Mobile Billing
3.2.3 Mobile Web Payments
3.2.4 Contact-Free Near-Field Communication
3.2.5 Direct Carrier Bank Cooperation
3.3 Infrastructure Status for Near-Field Communication Pos
3.3.1 Nfc/Contact-Free Reader Terminals
3.3.2 Terminals for Payment
3.3.3 Systems for Pos
3.3.4 Nfc and Europay, Mastercard and Visa
3.4 Mobile Wallet Procurement Systems and Life Cycle Management
3.4.1 Secured Financial Data
3.4.2 Secured Account Information and Payment App
3.5 Mobile Wallet Payment Framework
3.5.1 Proximity Payment
3.5.2 Remote Payment
3.5.3 Adoption Considerations
3.5.4 Bank-Centric Model
3.5.5 Nonbank-Centric Model
3.5.6 Others: Cloud Payment Initiated Via Mobile Phones
3.6 Legal and Supervisory Framework
3.6.1 U.S.
3.6.2 Regulatory Challenges of Mobile Payments
3.6.3 Europe
3.6.4 Asia-Pacific
3.7 Value Chain Analysis
3.8 PESTEL Analysis
3.9 Assessment of the Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
Chapter 4 Supporting Equipment and Technology Overview
4.1 Overview
4.2 Supporting Equipment and Technology Overview
4.2.1 Rfid
4.2.2 Payment by Mobile Phones
4.2.3 Smartphones
4.2.4 4G Technology
4.2.5 5G Technology
4.2.6 Issues With Wireless Technology
4.3 Technology by Consumer and Merchant
4.3.1 Consumer Technology
4.3.2 Merchant Technology
4.4 Technologies for Mobile-Client Devices and Issues
4.5 Infrastructure for Communication and Issues
4.5.1 Wireless Local Area Network (Wlan) Technologies
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Market Drivers
5.1.2 Market Challenges
5.1.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Wallet
6.1 Overview
6.2 Open
6.3 Semi-Closed
6.4 Closed
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Mobile Commerce
7.3 Mobile Transfer
7.4 Mobile Ticketing
7.5 Mobile Coupons
7.6 Micropayments
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Passenger Check-In
7.7.2 Baggage Check-In
7.7.3 Pre-Paid Cab Booking
7.7.4 Parking Mobile Wallet
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Mode of Payment
8.1 Overview
8.2 Remote
8.3 Proximity
8.3.1 Near Field Communication (Nfc)
8.3.2 Others
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Stakeholder
9.1 Overview
9.2 Mobile Network Operators
9.3 Handset and Other Hardware Solution Manufacturers
9.4 Mobile Payment Network and Banks
9.5 Oss/Bss Solution Providers
9.6 Software Developers and Cloud Computing
9.6.1 Software Developers
9.6.2 Cloud Computing
9.7 Content and Applications Aggregators
9.8 Trusted Service Manager
9.9 Other Stakeholders
9.9.1 Retail Merchants
9.9.2 Value-Added Service Providers
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 United Kingdom
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 France
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.6 Middle East and Africa
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
11.1 Recently Granted Patents
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Vendor Landscape
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
