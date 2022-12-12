The Global Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market is expected to grow by $723.25 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.76% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the mobile value-added services (VAS) market and it is poised to grow by $723. 25 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.

76% during the forecast period. Our report on the mobile value-added services (VAS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid increase in smartphone penetration, digitization of key industries, and rapid penetration of mobile broadband.



The mobile value-added services (VAS) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Mobile advertising

• Mobile games

• Mobile music and video streaming

• Mobile money and m-commerce

• Mobile publications



By End-user

• Large enterprises

• Small

• medium enterprises



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing popularity of AR in location-based games as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile value-added services (VAS) market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for non-linear media consumption and the rapid shift toward m-commerce will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mobile value-added services (VAS) market covers the following areas:

• Mobile value-added services (VAS) market sizing

• Mobile value-added services (VAS) market forecast

• Mobile value-added services (VAS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile value-added services (VAS) market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., America Movil SAB de CV, Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Call Up, Cisco Systems Inc., Comviva Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., InMobi Pte. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Monty Mobile, MyRepublic Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Telcovas Solutions and Services Pvt Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Vodafone Group Plc. Also, the mobile value-added services (VAS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

