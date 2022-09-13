Global Mobile Tower Defense Games Market to Generates Sales of $ 2311.3 Million by 2030 | Android Phones Generate 69% of the Total Revenue | Astute Analytica

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

Global mobile tower defense games market was valued at $ 937.6 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach a milestone of $ 2311.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.38% during the forecast period, 2022–2030.

New Delhi, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There's no doubt that the mobile gaming market is booming, with new games released on a regular basis. One of the most popular genres in mobile gaming is tower defense games. Mobile tower defense games market is especially popular on smartphones and tablets, where gamers can easily take them with them wherever they go. In addition, tower defense games are great for keeping people occupied on long road trips or flights, as they require little to no interaction from the player other than choosing where to place the towers.

The popularity of mobile tower defense games market is evident by the number of apps available in the store. There are currently over 170 different tower defense games available for download on the App Store, and similar numbers are available for Google Play and other app stores. The popularity of tower defense games is likely because they are easy to pick up and play, but offer a lot of strategic depth and replay value. This combination makes tower defense games one of the most addictive genres out there for smartphone and tablet gamers.

Some of the most popular titles in the global mobile tower defense games market include Zombie Farm, Don't Starve, and Plants vs. Zombies. In addition to being entertaining, these games offer an excellent opportunity to practice math and logic skills as players must problem solve in order to assemble a defensive perimeter.

Virtual reality is slowly budding in mobile tower defense games. Although the technology has been around for decades, there's still a lack of mainstream apps and games that feature VR support. That said, some developers are starting to get on board and create games that take advantage of the immersive experience.

69% of Mobile Tower Defense Games Revenue comes from Android Phones

Over 83% of global population owns a smartphone, which stands at around 6.6 billion. Out of which Android holds over 70% market share followed by iOS (28%).

Recent studies by Astute Analytica on mobile tower defense games market have shown that Android phones are the primary device for playing mobile tower defense games. This is likely due to the large number of Android titles available, as well as the wide variety of devices that Android can be used on. Android games are also more affordable than iOS games, which is another reason why Android dominates in this category. iPhone users are more likely to spend money on premium in-game items or bigger screens.

According to recent data on mobile tower defense games market, 69% of mobile tower defense games revenue comes from Android devices. This is likely due to the larger number of Android users compared to iPhone users. Additionally, Android devices generally have more space for games, which makes them more convenient for playing these types of games. The reasons for this dominance are manifold: Android offers more developers access to the platform than iOS, and users are more comfortable downloading apps from third-party sources. In addition, many of the world’s top game developers are based in Android’s geographical stronghold–Asia.

More than 170 Million People Play Mobile Tower Defense Games

As a part of regular gaming coverage, Astute Analytica put together a survey on mobile tower defense games market to get the pulse of mobile tower defense games. What kind of mobile games are you playing? And how often do you play them? Here’s what we found:

More than half of all respondents play tower defense games on their mobile phone at least once a month.

Similarly, 78% of all respondents say they have played a tower defense game on their phone in the past month.

64% of gamers said these games are very fast-paced, easy to learn, and can be played on a phone or tablet.

We contacted over 10,000 gamers across global mobile tower defense games market through social media, online surveys and other channels to gather these results. What do these findings say about the popularity of tower defense games? Well, it shows that people really enjoy playing these types of games on their mobile devices. In addition, it also shows that these types of games are likely to be played for extended periods of time because they are interesting and addictive.

Overall, the report on mobile tower defense games market finds that there are currently more than 170 million players of mobile tower defense games across all platforms, with an average lifetime spend of over $8 per player. The primary markets for these games are in North America and Asia Pacific, with Europe trailing behind. Interestingly, while revenues from in-app purchases are growing quickly, those generated by ad spending are declining - a trend that we expect will continue over the next 8 years. In 2021, Asia Pacific generated over 56.9% revenue of the global mobile tower defense games market.

One of the most interesting findings of the report on mobile tower defense games market is that there is significant potential for growth in new markets. In particular, our insights suggest that there is increasing demand for tower defense games in Latin America and Africa, where gamers are more willing to pay for premium content. In addition, Astute Analytica believes that purely strategy-based games with no combat elements could see high levels of uptake in Japan and South Korea.

Global Mobile Tower Defense Games Market

