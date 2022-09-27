Global Mobile Substation Market Report to 2026 - Mobile Substations Gain Traction in Metals & Mining Industry

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Substation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Mobile Substation estimated at US$915.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period.

Transformer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$692.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Switchgear segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Mobile Substation market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $148.7 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $30 Million by 2026

The Mobile Substation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$148.7 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 16.53% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$30 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$32.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Middle East & Africa region is a key market and growth is driven by growing number of electrification initiatives across African countries and increased emphasis on infrastructure development in the Middle Eastern countries for promoting tourism.

Construction of ports is also on full swing in the region, creating a strong demand growth scenario for mobile substations. Latin America and Asia-Pacific are the other prominent markets with significant potential for growth. Mining activities are constantly expanding in these regions. Mining requires uninterrupted supply of power.

Surge Arresters Segment to Reach $159.1 Million by 2026

In the global Surge Arresters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$38 Million will reach a projected size of US$52.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured):

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Aktif Group

  • AMPCONTROL LIMITED

  • Atlas Electric Inc.

  • AZZ Inc.

  • CR Technology Systems S.p.A.

  • Delta Star Inc.

  • Eaton Corporation plc

  • EFACEC

  • EKOSinerji

  • Elgin Power Solutions

  • Enerset Power Solutions

  • General Electric Company

  • Jacobsen Elektro AS

  • Matelec Group

  • Meidensha Corp.

  • Powell Industries Inc.

  • Siemens AG

  • TGOOD Global Ltd.

  • Unit Electrical Engineering Ltd

  • WEG Electric Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Global Reduction in CAPEX (in %) by Industry for FY2020

  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

  • Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

  • Impact on Mobile Substations

  • An Introduction to Electrical Houses

  • Mobile Substation: A Prelude

  • Features and Applications of Mobile Substation

  • Mobile Transformer: Key to Substation

  • Market Overview and Outlook

  • World Mobile Substation Market by Component (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Transformer, Switchgear, Surge Arresters, Trailer, and Other Components

  • World Mobile Substation Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Utilities, Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, and Other Applications

  • Regional Analysis: Middle East & Africa Represents the Largest Region

  • World Mobile Substation Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

  • World Mobile Substation Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: Middle East & Africa, China, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Portable Power Solutions: Leading Companies Show the Way through Innovations

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Mobile Substation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Frequency of Power Outages Drives Demand

  • Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms

  • Weather-related Power Outages Become More Rampant

  • Technology Advancements Give Impetus to Market Expansion

  • Eco-friendly, Mobile Substations from Siemens

  • Established Use in Construction Site Electrification Programs

  • World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

  • Oil & Gas Sector: Prominent Consumer of Mobile Substations

  • Robust Opportunities in Utilities Sector

  • Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

  • Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

  • Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

  • Mobile Substations Gain Traction in Metals & Mining Industry

  • World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

  • Leading Mining Nations in the World (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Mine Production Volume for Australia, China, Russia, USA, and Others

  • Relevance in Disaster Response Operations

  • Growing Opportunities in Renewables Sector

  • Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

  • Convenience of Mobile Substation in Railway & Urban Transport Electrification

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1yzt3p

