Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Report 2023: High Availability of Products Online Bolsters Growth

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market

The "Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product (Battery, Battery Cases, Chargers), Distribution Mode (Offline, Online) - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market size was estimated at USD 30.94 billion in 2022, USD 33.26 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% to reach USD 55.74 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the Usage of Smart Mobile Phones

High Availability of Products Online

New Marketing Strategies and Celebrity Endorsements in Social Media

Restraints

Increased Availability of Counterfeit Products

Opportunities

Innovation and New Product Launch by Various Startups

High Demand for Smart Wireless Accessories

Challenges

Issues Related With the Warranty and After Sales

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Battery, Battery Cases, Chargers, Headphones, Holder, Memory Card, Portable Speaker, Power Bank, and Protective Case.

Based on Distribution Mode, the market is studied across Offline and Online.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various strategies for business growth adopted by the vendors. The news in this section covers valuable insights at various stages while keeping up with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market?



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 253 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $30.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $55.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Product



7. Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Distribution Mode



8. Americas Mobile Phone Accessories Market



9. Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Accessories Market



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Market



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Usability Profiles



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Anker Innovations Limited by Fantasia Trading LLC

Apple Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Belkin International, Inc.

Bose Corporation

Energizer Holdings, Inc. by Avenir Telecom

Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

Incipio, LLC

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Otter Products, LLC

Plantronics, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation

