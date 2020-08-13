Global Mobile Financial Services Report 2020: An Overview of Services Offered by Operators and Assesses Usage, Transactions, Revenue, Partnerships, and User Interface

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Financial Services: Case Studies and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile financial services opportunity is maturing and some service providers are willing to move beyond person-to-person transfers and payments to offer more-sophisticated products.



This report analyses the different strategies adopted by telecom operators for their mobile financial services. It provides an overview of the services offered by operators and assesses usage, transactions, and revenue, partnerships, and user interface. It also provides recommendations for mobile operators.

The report answers the following questions:

What are the different approaches adopted by mobile operators for their mobile financial services?

What are the different types of services and features that can be offered?

What are some of the best practices in terms of registration, user interfaces, cash-in and cash-out options, payment options, and partner ecosystems?

What is the impact of mobile financial services on revenue and other aspects of the operators' performance?

Mobile wallets and mobile financial services are a key proposition for mobile operators outside of their core connectivity services, particularly in the emerging markets of Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

This report uses case studies to analyse the different approaches to mobile financial services adopted by selected operators around the world. It looks at different services and features offered and provides best practices in terms of service design and ecosystem building. It also provides metrics to assess the impact and efficiency of those services and their contribution to operators' overall performance.

Key Implications

When possible, operators should offer banking products and insurance to enhance the competitiveness of their mobile financial services

Operators should assess the full range of revenue opportunities afforded by mobile financial services.

Operators should support consumers and merchants during the COVID-19 pandemic so as to be better positioned for the future.

Companies Mentioned

AIS Rabbit Line Pay (Thailand)

Airtel Money (various countries in Africa)

Axiata Boost (Malaysia)

Globe GCash (Philippines)

MTN MoMo (various countries in Africa)

Orange Bank (various countries in Europe)

Orange Money (various countries in Africa)

STC Pay (Saudi Arabia)

Safaricom M-Pesa (Kenya)

Turkcell Paycell (Turkey)

