Global Mobile Data Traffic Market to Reach 220.8 Million Terabytes per Month by the Year 2026

·26 min read

Abstract: Global Mobile Data Traffic Market to Reach 220. 8 Million Terabytes per Month by the Year 2026 . Mobile data traffic is the volume of data traffic transmitted over mobile networks and includes handset based non-voice data communications traffic like text/multimedia messaging and a range of mobile Internet services.

Mobile Internet continues to witness significant expansion as is evident by ongoing increase in subscriber base and usage volumes. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by a number of factors including greater uptake of cloud-based video streaming solutions, increasing volume of live streamed content, the rising popularity of videogame streaming services, and growing use of videos as corporate training material. A growing number of mobile users are leveraging mobile internet for web browsing, social networking, mobile messaging, VoIP calling, file sharing, video viewing and e-commerce, all of which are contributing to steep increase in mobile internet usage. In addition to these global drivers, the market is also driven by increasing use of online audios, videos and data sharing files in emerging economies. Further, the market presents lucrative opportunities for higher penetration of mobile data traffic, as the educational sector embraces video streaming and highly advanced technologies get integrated into video platforms to deliver high quality videos and engaging viewer experiences. Demand for Mobile Internet is also being influenced by increased deployments of 4G and 5G networks and expanding user base for mobile services over these advanced mobile networks across the world.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Data Traffic estimated at 47.6 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 220.8 Million Terabytes per Month by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28% over the analysis period. Video, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 30.4% CAGR to reach 196.5 Million Terabytes per Month by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Social Networking segment is readjusted to a revised 26.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12% share of the global Mobile Data Traffic market. Mobile video especially is gaining tremendous popularity over the last few years with video-on-demand, video telephony and video messaging capturing a significant share of the market`s revenue. The rise in mobile video is primarily driven by increasing investment in social video and mobile-friendly Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) platform. In the recent past, social networking has emerged as one of the most performed Internet-based activity among smartphone users. The ever-growing numbers of smartphone users accessing social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Google+ clearly demonstrate the penchant for these sites among smartphone owners.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 4.5 Million Terabytes per Month in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 61 Million Terabytes by 2026

The Mobile Data Traffic market in the U.S. is estimated at 4.5 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 7.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 61 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 24.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 21.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 3.4 Million Terabytes per Month by the end of the analysis period. The combination of an extensive smartphone user base, data-intensive applications and huge data plans are anticipated to increase mobile data traffic in North America region. Long-term growth of data in North America is expected to be favored by increasing focus of customers on immersive services using augmented and virtual reality. The region is estimated to hold a commanding position in terms of 5G subscription penetration over the coming years. Mobile data traffic is anticipated to exhibit similar growth patterns in Western Europe. India is anticipated to make a significant contribution to mobile data traffic in Asia-Pacific in the coming years. India witnessed a significant wave of digitalization and smartphone subscriptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted a large number of people to embrace digital services. The trend along factors like remote working and increasing dependence on mobile networks for staying connected are leading to a notable spike in smartphone-based monthly data usage.

Audio Segment to Reach 4.7 Million Terabytes per Month by 2026

Mobile Audio services basically include streaming of digital audio content such as music over mobile networks. Popularity of digital music, wider availability of sophisticated mobile handsets and high-speed data networks are enhancing the Internet-enabled mobile audio traffic. In the global Audio segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 913.8 Thousand Terabytes per Month in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 2.4 Million Terabytes per Month by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 2 Million Terabytes per Month by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 19.2% CAGR through the analysis period.


Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)

  • AT&T, Inc.

  • Bharti Airtel Limited

  • China Mobile Limited

  • China Telecom Corporation Limited

  • China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

  • KDDI Corp.

  • KT Corp.

  • NTT DoCoMo Inc.

  • Orange S.A.

  • SK Telecom

  • Telefónica S.A.

  • Telenor ASA

  • Telstra Corporation Limited

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • Vodafone Group Plc.




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of
the World Economy in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Induced Increased Smartphone Activity & Internet
Dependence Boosts Growth of Mobile Traffic
Emergence of Connectivity as Lifeline amid COVID-19 Boosts
Mobile Data Traffic
Mobile Data Traffic: An Introduction
EXHIBIT 2: Percentage of Mobile Device Website Traffic
Worldwide from 1st quarter 2018 to 1st quarter 2021
Key Mobile Services Contributing to Data Traffic
Mobile Devices Used
Growth in Amount of Data Intensive Content Spur Growth
Developing Regions Emerge as Key Markets
Recent Market Activity
Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication
Service
Select Stats
EXHIBIT 3: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic
Region: 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries
for 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Device Ownership of Internet Users in %: 2020
EXHIBIT 6: Mobile Share of Daily Internet Time: 2015-2020
EXHIBIT 7: Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps
by Type
EXHIBIT 8: Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category
for 2021E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
5G to Remain at the Helm of Mobile Data Traffic Growth
EXHIBIT 9: Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020,
2022, 2024 and 2026
EXHIBIT 10: Percentage of Mobile Connections (excluding
licensed cellular IoT) by 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G: 2019 Vs 2025
EXHIBIT 11: Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025
Influential 5G Trends & Mobile Data Traffic
Expanding Smartphone User Base and Smartphone Shipments: A Key
Reason Behind Exponential Data Traffic Growth
EXHIBIT 12: Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010 -
2021
EXHIBIT 13: Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population:
2016-2021
EXHIBIT 14: Smartphone Adoption Across Select Countries: 2020
Rise in Smartphone Connection Speed to drive mobile data traffic
Exhibit 15: Global Average Mobile Network Connection Speeds (In
Mbps) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2021
Exhibit 16: Sizable Increase in Mobile Internet Subscriptions
Bodes Well for Market Growth: Global Number of Active Mobile
Broadband Subscriptions (In Billions) for the Years 2016-2020
Growing Focus on Mobile-First Approach to Give a Boost to
Mobile-Driven Website Traffic
Covid-19 Induced Work-From-Home Trend and Demand for Stay-At-
Home Entertainment Pushes Up Mobile Internet Use
EXHIBIT 17: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Drives Traffic
EXHIBIT 18: Percentage of Mobile Retail Commerce Sales of
Global Retail e-Commerce Sales: 2016 - 2021
Mobile Phones Become an ideal option to Access Music, as Music
Streaming Goes Mainstream
EXHIBIT 19: Global Market for Music Streaming (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Mobile Gaming Becomes a Key Consumer of Mobile Data
EXHIBIT 20: Global Opportunity for Mobile Games (In US$
Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Mobile Gaming Spikes Up During Pandemic Restrictions
Mobile Cloud Gaming: The New Paradigm
Rise in Video Streaming Services Drive Growth Mobile Data Traffic
EXHIBIT 21: Average Time Spent Per Day (in Minutes) on Digital
Video in the US for 2018-2021
Smartphones & Tablets Emerge as a High Growth Devices to Access
OTT Services
COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Growth in OTT Video Business
EXHIBIT 22: Rising Popularity of OTT Services Bodes Well for
Market Prospects: Global Number of OTT Video Users (In
Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Social Media Platforms Drive Traffic Volumes as User Base
Increases
EXHIBIT 23: Average Number of Social Media Accounts Per Person
in Select Countries: 2020
EXHIBIT 24: Number of Social Media Users Worldwide: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 25: Social Media Usage Worldwide: % of Active Monthly
Users Compared to Total Population for 2020
EXHIBIT 26: Leading Social Media Platforms by Number of Active
Users: 2020
Pandemic Drives App-Related Surge in Data Traffic
COVID-19 Pandemic Gives M-Learning a Shot in the Arm
New AR/VR Services to Contribute to Growth in Mobile Data Traffic
Notebooks Flock Back to High-Demand Days amid COVID-19 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 27: Global Notebook PC Shipments in Million: 2Q2019, 3Q
2019, 2Q 2020 and 3Q 2020
COVID-19-Induced Renaissance in Demand Catches PC Makers Off-Guard
App Consumption Patterns Favor Wider Growth
Mobile Banking Intensifies Mobile Data Consumption
EXHIBIT 28: Global Mobile Wallet Market (In US$ Trillion) for
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Wi-Fi Offloading Boosts Data Traffic
Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data
Growing Penetration of Mobile Devices in Enterprise
Environments Bodes Well

