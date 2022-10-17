Global Mobile Application Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Featuring Apple, Google, Microsoft and Amazon Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Application Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report by Store Type (Google Store, Apple Store, Others), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile application market size is anticipated to reach USD 565.40 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing emphasis on living a healthier lifestyle, as well as the demand for real-time access to healthcare data to assist users with workouts, health management, nutrition and diet, and other fitness activities, are the primary factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, factors such as lower internet costs, smartphone proliferation, an increase in expendable income, and the consequent rise in in-app purchases, particularly for gaming apps, are all driving growth.

Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, downloads of on-demand live video consultation apps increased globally. Although remote consultation services have grown in recent years, there has been a surge in on-demand live video consultations as a result of the current lockdowns.

Furthermore, the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on people's mental health and anxiety levels as a result of restrictions on human movement and the fear of becoming infected during the on-premise visit has laid the foundation for growth in online consultation services. The advantages of mobile applications, such as their simple user interface and remote health monitoring, have risen healthcare application downloads for health counseling sessions.

Music and entertainment apps, in addition to gaming and healthcare apps, offer substantial opportunities to raise business revenue. The increasing demand for live streaming applications available is anticipated to be one of the key factors driving the growth of the music and entertainment apps market. Users can broadcast live videos to a larger audience using live streaming apps like YouTube, Netflix, and Instagram.

Furthermore, these apps have grown in popularity among social media influencers, who use them to engage audiences daily and improve the ranking of their accounts and channels. Furthermore, global lockdowns imposed in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak have fueled the development of OTT applications as users continue to engage in recreational activities.

As a result, during the pandemic, the typical average time spent on OTT applications increased dramatically. As a result, demand for entertainment applications has skyrocketed. However, the re-opening of economies by governments following pandemic containment is expected to restore normal year-on-year development in the entertainment app segment.

Mobile Application Market Report Highlights

  • Due to internet penetration, smartphone proliferation, and the increasing use of machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies in mobile applications, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (apps).

  • The apple store segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, due to iOS apps' relatively higher rate of monetization for revenue generated by in-app purchases and premium apps.

  • The music & entertainment application segment is estimated to demonstrate significant growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, due to the surge in demand for live streaming apps such as YouTube, Netflix, and Instagram.

  • North America led the global mobile application market with over 31.83% revenue share in 2021, owing to high smartphone penetration, rising in-app consumer spending, and the presence of several players in the region, such as Apple Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Google LLC, Netflix Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variable, Trends & Scope
3.1. Mobile Application Market Trends
3.1.1. Technology Trends
3.1.2. Buyer Trends
3.1.3. Supplier Trends
3.1.4. Regulatory Trends
3.2. Mobile Application Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.3. Market Challenge Analysis
3.3. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.4. Mobile Application Market - Value Chain Analysis
3.5. Mobile Application Market Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.5.1. Supplier Power
3.5.2. Buyer Power
3.5.3. Substitution Threat
3.5.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.5.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.6. Mobile Application Market Industry Analysis - PEST
3.6.1. Political & Legal Landscape
3.6.2. Environmental Landscape
3.6.3. Social Landscape
3.6.4. Technology Landscape
3.7. Data Protection and Privacy Legislation by country
3.8. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.8.1. Joint Ventures
3.8.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
3.8.3. Licensing & Partnership
3.8.4. Technology Collaborations

Chapter 4. Mobile Application Market: Store Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Mobile Application Market: Store Type Analysis
4.1.1. Google Store
4.1.2. Apple Store
4.1.3. Others

Chapter 5. Mobile Application Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Mobile Application Market: Application Analysis
5.1.1. Gaming
5.1.2. Music & Entertainment
5.1.3. Health & Fitness
5.1.4. Social Networking
5.1.5. Retail & e-Commerce
5.1.6. Others

Chapter 6. Mobile Application Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
7.2. Company/ Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)
7.3. Vendor Landscape
7.3.1. Key Company Analysis, 2021
7.4. Company Analysis
7.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis
7.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Apple Inc.,
8.1.1. Company Overview
8.1.2. Financial Performance
8.1.3. Product Benchmarking
8.1.4. Recent Developments
8.2. Google LLC
8.2.1. Company Overview
8.2.2. Financial Performance
8.2.3. Product Benchmarking
8.2.4. Recent Developments
8.3. Microsoft Corporation
8.3.1. Company Overview
8.3.2. Financial Performance
8.3.3. Product Benchmarking
8.3.4. Recent Developments
8.4. Amazon Inc.
8.4.1. Company Overview
8.4.2. Financial Performance
8.4.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.4. Recent Developments
8.5. Gameloft SE
8.5.1. Company Overview
8.5.2. Financial Performance
8.5.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.4. Recent Developments
8.6. Netflix Inc.
8.6.1. Company Overview
8.6.2. Financial Performance
8.6.3. Product Benchmarking
8.6.4. Recent Developments
8.7. Ubisoft Entertainment
8.7.1. Company Overview
8.7.2. Financial Performance
8.7.3. Product Benchmarking
8.7.4. Recent Developments
8.8. Practo
8.8.1. Company Overview
8.8.2. Financial Performance
8.8.3. Product Benchmarking
8.8.4. Recent Developments
8.9. Cure.fit
8.9.1. Company Overview
8.9.2. Financial Performance
8.9.3. Product Benchmarking
8.9.4. Recent Developments
8.10. Xiaomi Corp.
8.10.1. Company Overview
8.10.2. Financial Performance
8.10.3. Product Benchmarking
8.10.4. Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6z1ggp

