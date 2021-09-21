Global Mobile 3D Market Report 2021 - CAGR of 7.5% Forecast Between 2021 and 2027

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile 3D Market, By Mobile Devices, Device Components and Applications - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total mobile 3D market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.



The scope of the report covers market for 3D by device components which include image sensors and 3D displays. It provides in-sights on application that segregates into 3D mobile gaming, 3D mobile advertisements, 3D mobile projections, 3D mobile maps & navigation, 3D mobile digital content, 3D mobile animation, 3D mobile device projection). Lastly, the Mobile 3D Market is segmented by geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and ROW (Rest of the World) and further sub-segmented by countries.



The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global Mobile 3D Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes.

The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field. This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies. The report also formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of sports analytics with emphasis on market timelines & technology roadmaps, market and product life cycle analysis.



Major players in Mobile 3D Market include 3M, Amazon, Amobee, Apple, Cooliris, Eon Reality, Hitachi, HTC, Imagination Technologies, Inmobi, Intel, LG, Masterimage, Microoled, Microvision, Motorola, Movidius, Nokia, NTT Docomo, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and Yuvsoft among others.



The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.





Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Definition

2.4. Stakeholders

2.5. Research Methodology



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Industry Segmentation

3.2. Market Trends Analysis

3.3. Major Funding & Investments

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis



4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON MOBILE 3D MARKET

4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Mobile Devices

4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Device Components

4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Application

4.4. Impact of Covid-19 On Market, By Region



5. MOBILE 3D MARKET, BY MOBILE DEVICES

5.1. Introduction

5.2. 3D -enabled smart phones

5.3. 3D - enabled tablets

5.4. 3D-enabled notebooks

5.5. other 3D-enabled devices



6. BY DEVICE COMPONENTS

6.1. Introduction

6.2. 3D displays

6.3. Image Sensors



7. BY APPLICATION



8. BY GEOGRAPHY



9. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top Companies Ranking

9.3. Market Share Analysis

9.4. Recent Developments

9.4.1. New Product Launch

9.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

9.4.4. Rewards & Recognition



10. COMPANY PROFILES

Story continues

3M

Amazon

Amobee

Apple

Cooliris

Eon Reality

Hitachi

HTC

Imagination Technologies

Inmobi

Intel

LG

Masterimage

Microoled

Microvision

Motorola

Movidius

Nokia

NTT Docomo

Nvidia

Qualcomm

Samsung

Sharp

Toshiba

Yuvsoft



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ht90ee

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



