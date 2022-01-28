Global Millimeter Wave Radar Market Size [2022-2028] | is Expected to Reach USD 1,401.4 Million, at a CAGR of 13.7%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Millimeter Wave Radar Market Key Companies Analyzed in this Report Are Bridegewave Communications (California, U.S.), E-Band Communications (California, U.S.), Siklu Communication Ltd (California, U.S.), L3 Technologies Inc. (Florida, U.S.), NEC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Smiths Group Plc. (London, U.K.), ELVA-1 (Stockholm, Sweden), Continental AG (Hanover, Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany), Denso Corporation (Aichi, Japan).

Pune, India, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global Millimeter Wave Radar market size was USD 567.2 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 572.1 million in 2021 to USD 1,401.4 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 13.7% in the 2021-2028 period. According to our researchers, rising installation of the device in vehicles in order to reduce traffic mishaps and improve autonomous driving shall result in the broader usage of automotive millimetre wave radars. It is executed in several usages, such as warning drivers towards probable jeopardies and even calculating distance and preserving intervals between adjacent automobiles.

Amplified Automation of Manufacturing Line amid COVID-19 to Foster Growth

Penetration of millimeter wave technology in the automobile industry is expected to upsurge principally owing to the prompt growth of the sustaining 5G infrastructure in fundamental areas since the pandemic. With the rising emphasis on communication between automobiles, pedestrians, and even road infrastructure, various OEMs are managing C-V2X pilot agendas with the objective of commercial placement since 2022. These influences, in turn, will result in a growing demand for millimeter wave technology. Henceforth, the pandemic has enhanced the millimeter wave radar market growth.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/millimeter-wave-radar-market-105482


Passenger Car Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share

By vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment held the largest share of the market

By frequency band, the market is segmented into 24 GHz and 77 GHz & others. By technology, this market is segmented into GaAs, Silicon Germanium BiCMOS, and RF CMOS. In terms of region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

High Benefits of MWR Will Drive Growth of Market

Millimeter wave radar (MWR) offers stable detection performance. It is not affected by the surface shape and colour of the measured object and has strong adaptability to atmospheric turbulence. It provides a long detection range; the general detection range is 150m-200m, which can meet environmental monitoring requirements within a large range in high-speed driving. Furthermore, it has a strong penetrating ability, ensuring the regular operation of vehicles under various weather conditions. Hence, these factors will drive the growth of the market.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/millimeter-wave-radar-market-105482


Regional Insights:

Presence of Several Key Players to Boost Growth in North America
North America held the largest millimeter wave radar market share and was valued at USD 294.9 million in 2020. Several major players offering millimeter wave-based products such as Eravant, Keysight Technologies, and L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES are headquartered in this region.

Europe is also expected to show considerable growth in the market. Factors such as regulatory harmonization in terms of spectrum allocation and extensive investment in time trial and deployment of 5G networks will propel the growth of the market in this region.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth in the market during the forecast period.

Innovative Product Unveiling by Vital Players to Drive Market Growth
The chief players in the market employ various tactics to fortify their position in the market as leading companies. One such substantial tactic is procuring companies to motivate the brand value among users. Another fundamental strategy is intermittently launching inventive products with detailed evaluation of the market and its target audience.


Quick Buy - Millimeter Wave Radar Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105482


List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

  • Bridegewave Communications (California, U.S.)

  • E-Band Communications (California, U.S.)

  • Siklu Communication Ltd (California, U.S.)

  • L3 Technologies Inc. (Florida, U.S.)

  • NEC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Smith’s Group Plc. (London, U.K.)

  • ELVA-1 (Stockholm, Sweden)

  • Continental AG (Hanover, Germany)

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

  • Denso Corporation (Aichi, Japan)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/millimeter-wave-radar-market-105482


Global Millimeter Wave Radar Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars

  • Commercial Vehicles

By Technology:

  • Silicon-Germanium BiCMOS

  • RF CMOS

  • GaAs

By Frequency:

  • 24 GHz

  • 77 GHz

  • Others

By Geography:

  • North America (USA, Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/millimeter-wave-radar-market-105482


Table Of Content:

1. Introduction
1.1. Research Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Definitions and Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
4. Key Insights
4.1. Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3. SWOT Analysis
4.4. Technological Developments
4.5. Value Chain Analysis
4.6. Impact of COVID-19 on Millimeter Wave Radar Market
5. Global Millimeter Wave Radar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
5.1. Key Findings / Summary
Continued…


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defender Lukas MacNaughton joins Toronto FC after CPL title run with Pacific FC

    Toronto FC continued to rebuild its roster Tuesday, acquiring defender Lukas MacNaughton from Canadian Premier League champion Pacific FC for an undisclosed transfer fee. MacNaughton, who joined TFC at its California training camp last week, is signed through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025. “Lukas played a key role in Pacific FC’s CPL championship in 2021 and we are very excited that he will now join Toronto FC,” Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a statement. The

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • Virus outbreak spreading in Norway's cross-country ski team

    OSLO, Norway (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak is spreading inside the powerful Norwegian cross-country skiing team, with double Olympic champion Simen Hegstad Kruger becoming the third skier in two days to test positive ahead of the Beijing Games. Norway's team doctor, Øystein Andersen, told a news conference Thursday that Hegstad Kruger was self isolating and was not showing any symptoms. His positive test comes after two-time overall World Cup winner Heidi Weng was among two members of Norway's w

  • AFC Matchup: Newbie Bengals visit perennial contender Chiefs

    Talk about newcomers versus the tried and true. Here come the Cincinnati Bengals, who had lost eight straight playoff games since their last victory 31 years ago. Awaiting them at loud, sometimes intimidating Arrowhead Stadium will be the Kansas City Chiefs, in their fourth consecutive AFC championship game and seeking their third trip in a row to the Super Bowl. This is hardly the matchup most NFL observers expected. Sure, the Chiefs made sense, but the often-mocked Bengals — Bungles no more —

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Reports: Evander Kane joining Oilers on one-year deal

    Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been provided some controversial secondary scoring.

  • Appleton, Grubauer lead Kraken to 5-3 win over Panthers

    SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Appleton scored his first goal in nearly two months 26 seconds into the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Sunday night. Marcus Johansson, Yanni Gourde and Colin Blackwell all scored during Seattle’s three-goal second period, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal in the final seconds. The Kraken won for the third time in four games. Seattle swept both games this season against the Panthers, who entered t

  • Vikes GM: Wall Street to NFL is 'different canvas, same art'

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spent his first eight years out of Princeton on Wall Street, working as a commodities trader and a portfolio manager. Crossing the country to continue his studies and become an economics professor at Stanford was only the start of a sharp turn on the career path that led him to the NFL. “I was going to wear a tweed jacket and glasses and teach students,” Adofo-Mensah said, “and I still had a lot of decision-making left in me. I wanted to be a part of it in

  • Émilie Castonguay's player-first approach key to winning culture in Vancouver

    The Vancouver Canucks are earning praise for hiring Émilie Castonguay, who becomes only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history. Sam Chang believes that as a former player agent, Émilie Castonguay will likely take a player-first approach, which will be essential in rebuilding a winning culture in the organization. The Zone Time crew also discuss the inherent sexism in much of the response to the hire, including the questioning of Castonguay's credentials and qualifications.&nbsp; Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Finding the 'happy bubble': Mental health key for Olympians

    MIDWAY, Utah (AP) — Sean McCann peered at the targets through a spotting scope and used a hand-held magnetic board to mark where the bullets hit. He showed the results to the athlete as they left the range and then grabbed a broom to sweep shell casings off the mat before the next skier arrived. To a casual observer, McCann appeared to be a U.S. biathlon coach helping his team get ready for the Olympic trials race earlier this season at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center. But McCann's not a coach.

  • Analysis: Andy Reid helped pave the way for young coaches

    Andy Reid was a young, offensive-minded coach who hadn’t even been a coordinator when Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie hired him to lead a franchise out of despair 23 years ago. Now, Reid and three much younger, offensive gurus are the last coaches standing. The NFL’s Final Four teams each feature a head coach with a strong offensive pedigree who took different paths to reach this point. Reid just happens to be two decades older than all of them. The 63-year-old Reid leads the Kansas City

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • McDavid scores shootout winner as Oilers down Predators for third straight victory

    EDMONTON — The tide appears to be turning for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. McDavid scored the shootout winner and added a goal in regulation as the Oilers continued to dig their way out of a recent slump with a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (21-16-2) who've won three in a row after going 2-11-2 in their previous 15 games. “We’re starting to see some things in our game that we saw at the beginning of the year,” McDavid sa

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • What grade does Precious Achiuwa's first half deserve?

    Toronto Raptors center Precious Achiuwa was the big acquisition in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of promise and moments of confusion. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Toronto Raptors coverage.

  • Ducks' Trevor Zegras pulls off 'The Michigan' for sensational goal vs. Canadiens

    Trevor Zegras has another clip to add to his rookie-year highlight reel.

  • DeRozan on Anunoby's fouling habits, anniversary of Kobe Bryant passing

    Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan discusses telling OG Anunoby to stop fouling all the time and reflects on the impact Kobe Bryant had on his career.

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Bennett, Barkov lift Panthers over Golden Knights 4-1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored two goals to lift the Florida Panthers over the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Thursday night. Aleksander Barkov scored his 200th NHL goal and 500th NHL point, and had an assist, and Mason Marchment had an empty-net goal. Spencer Knight made 24 saves for the Panthers, who improved to 22-3-0 at home. Zach Whitecloud had the lone goal for Vegas, which had a three-game point streak come to an end. Robin Lehner stopped 28 shots. Whitecloud gave Vegas a 1-0 lead w