Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market and Technologies Report 2020-2028

Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market accounted for USD 3.64 Billion in the year 2020 and it is anticipated to reach a value of around USD 6.01 Billion by the year 2028.

The market growth dynamics account for a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period, 2020-2028.

North America is expected to dominate the global market with a market value of USD 1.92 Billion owing to the increasing R&D investment in this sector coupled with an infrastructure that supports the same. The early adoption of Vetronics technology in North America is another factor that fuels its market growth. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market with a value of USD 1.50 Billion. APAC is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.17%.

The digital battlefield has become a force multiplier in the 21st century that has reshaped how military forces around the globe prepare for and overcome regional and international competitors' issues. Land vehicles, having become beneficial, interlinked nodes in the field with all-new tactical and logistical abilities, have not escaped the significant impacts of digitalization. The number of advanced electronic systems at ground level has increased over the last two decades as defense departments aim to build their armed forces lighter, faster, and ready to deploy.

The electronic equipment associated with vehicles that are mainly operated by defense sectors is part of Vetronics. These include different systems including navigation systems, display systems, C3 systems, weapons control systems, vehicle protection systems, power systems, which are used to improve combat capabilities and spatial awareness of military vehicles, among others. Also, these systems are crucial in improving the efficiency of land vehicles and their role in network-centered integrated warfare operational activities.

Variables such as focusing on improving frontlines situational awareness and increasing occurrences of asymmetric and network-centered warfare have a major positive impact over the military land vehicle electronics (Vetronics) market. Moreover, the increase in defense spending, particularly in emerging economies, and subsequent investments in the procurement of such systems are further boosting the growth of the market.

Factors such as strict regulations and consequent delays in procurement processes, however, hinder the growth of the market to some extent. Increasing terrorist attacks and a focus on counter operations, and the launch of vehicle modernization programs by many nations around the world, have created promising opportunities for the military land vehicle electronics (Vetronics) market to grow.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market Introduction

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Methodology

1.5 Scenario based Forecast

1.6 Who will benefit from this report?

1.6.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers

1.6.2 Vetronics Professionals

1.6.3 Policy Makers, Budget Planners and Decision Makers

1.6.4 Civil Government Leaders & Planners

1.6.5 Financial analysts, Investors, Consultants

1.7 Language

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3. Current Market Overview of the Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Communications Networking

3.2.1 Networking Architecture

3.2.2 Situational Assessment Tools

3.2.3 Brigade Level Tactical Operations Centers

3.3 Architecture related issues in Vetronics Upgrades

3.3.1 Existing Architecture

3.3.2 Vetronics Architecture

3.3.3 Vetronics Integrated Approach

3.4 Modernizing Military Vehicle

3.4.1 Initiatives Driving Vetronics

4. Current Market Trends of the Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicle Program

4.2.1 Hybrid Electric HMMWV

4.2.2 Advanced Hybrid Electric HMMWV

4.2.3 Solid State Heat Capacity Laser Mobility Platform & Pulse Forming Supply

4.2.4 Integrated EV/HEV Drive System

4.2.5 100KW Brushless Permanent-Magnet Motor/Generator System

4.3 Electric Vehicle Deployment (U.S. Army)

4.3.1 Vehicle Inventory

4.3.2 Electric Vehicles' available on GSA Schedule

4.3.3 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSP)

4.3.4 Reducing the Logistics Footprint

5. Market Technologies

5.1 Battery Electric Vehicle

5.2 Wheel Motors

5.3 Robot Wheels

5.4 Autonomous Driving

5.4.1 Vehicle to Vehicle

5.4.2 Vehicle to Infrastructure Bidirectional Communication

5.5 Connectivity

5.5.1 Big Data

5.5.2 Artificial Intelligence

5.5.3 Internet of Things

5.6 Individual - Wheel Drive

5.7 Battery Monitoring System

5.8 Unmanned Autonomous Driving

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Advancements in Battlefield Technology

6.1.2 Growth in Asymmetric Warfare

6.1.3 Ongoing Military Modernization Program

6.1.4 Advancements in Autonomous Platforms

6.1.5 Growth of Indigenous Programs

6.1.6 Growth of Global Conflicts

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 Obsolete Platforms

6.2.2 Cyber Security

6.2.3 High Cost of Acquisition

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Interoperability

6.3.2 Long and Delayed Approvals

6.3.3 High Cost of Technology

6.4 PEST Analysis

6.4.1 Political

6.4.2 Economic

6.4.3 Social

6.4.4 Technology

6.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Country Analysis

7.1 United States of America

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Vehicle and Artillery

7.1.3 Upcoming Projects

7.2 France

7.3 China

7.4 Russia

7.5 South Korea

7.6 Israel

7.7 India

7.8 Italy

7.9 United Kingdom

7.10 Germany

7.11 Japan

7.12 Australia

7.13 Singapore

7.14 Spain

7.15 Canada

8. Global Military Land Vehicle (Vetronics) Market to 2028 by Region

8.1 Market Introduction

8.2 Total Global Market by Region (By Vehicle) to 2028

8.3 Total Global Market by Region (By System) to 2028

9. Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market to 2028 by Vehicles

9.1 Market Introduction

9.2 Total Global Market by Vehicles (By System) to 2028

9.2.1 MBT

9.2.2 APC

9.2.3 LAV

9.2.4 MRAP

9.2.5 Others

10. Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market to 2028 by System

10.1 Market Introduction

10.2 Total Global Market by System (By Fitment) to 2028

10.2.1 Fire Control Systems

10.2.2 Electronic Warfare and C4 Systems

10.2.3 Navigation Systems

10.2.4 Display Systems

10.2.5 Sensor Monitoring and Control

10.2.6 Power Systems

11. Opportunity Analysis

11.1 By Region

11.2 By Vehicles

11.3 By System

12. Scenario Analysis

Company Profiles

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Navistar International Cooperation

Nexter

Norinco (China North Industries Group Corporation Limited)

Oshkosh Cooperation

Rheinmetall Group

Textron Inc

Thales Group

