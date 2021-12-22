The Global Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market is expected to grow by $ 6.02 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period

Global Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market and it is poised to grow by $ 6.

02 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period. Our report on the military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the ongoing digitization of battlefield operations and asymmetric warfare leading to the procurement of arsenal. In addition, the ongoing digitization of battlefield operations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market is segmented as below:

By Product

• IFV

• APC

• MBT

• SPH

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the upgrade of defense capabilities to counter emerging security threatsas one of the prime reasons driving the military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market covers the following areas:

• Military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market sizing

• Military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market forecast

• Military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market vendors that include Alpine Armoring Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Denel SOC Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Navistar International Corp., Oshkosh Corp., Rheinmetall AG, and Rostec State Corp. Also, the military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

