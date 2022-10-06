Global Microprocessor and GPU Market Report 2022-2026: Microprocessor Giants Announce New Products to Improve Computing Power
Global Microprocessor and GPU Market to Reach $97.4 Billion by 2026
The global market for Microprocessor and GPU estimated at US$87.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$97.4 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% over the analysis period.
The United States represents the largest regional market for Microprocessor and GPU, and is projected to reach US$24.6 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period.
Microprocessor chipsets and GPUs, in various architecture formats including X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC, gained wider application relevancy in consumer electronics, servers, automotive systems, industrial equipment, aerospace & defense technologies, and medical equipment, among others.
Modern microprocessors, functioning as the core components of computer systems, can seamlessly implement and execute logical instructions programmed in processing systems in a precise and efficient manner, in real-time.
Growth in the global market is set to be driven by sustained demand in core end-use verticals. While consumer electronics have driven overall momentum, widespread use in servers, industrial equipment, and automotive technologies, paved way for growth and progress of the microprocessors and GPU market.
At the same time, factor such as rise of `Cloud` computing and subsequent transition of data from on-premise to cloud-based servers, emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) model, popularity of wearable devices such as smart watches, have boosted the market prospects. Further, technology improvements also contributed to market expansion in a major way.
Modern microprocessors, functioning as the core components of computer systems, can seamlessly implement and execute logical instructions programmed in processing systems in a precise and efficient manner, in real-time. Similarly, latest range of GPUs can uniquely function as chip processors that are capable of processing over 10 million polygons in a second with comprehensive lighting, remodeling and triangle setup capabilities.
Sustained expansion in IoT ecosystem and growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in modern computing domain, strongly favor future expansion of the market. Ongoing shift towards intelligent computing amid priority for `Digital Transformation` among modern enterprises would be instrumental in future growth of the market.
The US constitutes the largest consumer of microprocessor chipsets and GPU devices. Sustained growth in domestic electronics and electronics components industries, roll out of new and next generation electronic systems for autonomous vehicles, IoT environments, Industry 4.0 ecosystem, UAV and drone technologies, healthcare systems and server applications, would substantially boost the market prospects.
Rise of China as the industrial manufacturing hub, supplying a range of consumer electronics products to global markets, strongly supports present and future expansion in the domestic microprocessor and GPU market, while pushing the country`s share in the world market. By architecture type, the market for X86 Architecture is forecast to dominate market share.
Today, x86 is commonly used to denote 32-bit processors that comply with the x86 instruction set. The x86 architecture is extensively employed in computers (desktops and laptops) and servers, and established role of the architecture in these devices is poised to maintain uptrend in the x86 market segment.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Microprocessor and GPU
Microprocessor and GPU: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors
Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other Emerging Regions
X86 Architecture Drives Growth in Microprocessor and GPU Market
Competitive Landscape
Nvidia Embraces ARM as Peer to X86 Architecture and Power
Microprocessor Giants Announce New Products to Improve Computing Power
ARM
Intel
AMD
Arm Introduces High-Performance, Power Efficient CPU and GPU Designs
Select Product Launches
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 30 Featured)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
ARM Limited
Broadcom Corporation
IBM
Imagination Technologies Limited
Intel Corporation
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
MediaTek, Inc.
Microchip Technology, Inc.
NVIDIA Corporation
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Texas Instruments, Inc.
Toshiba Corporation
Unisoc Communications, Inc.
VIA Technologies, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustained Demand for Consumer Electronics Maintains Growth Momentum in Microprocessor and GPU Market
Smartphones
Select Popular GPU Devices for High-End Smartphones
Tablets
Computers
Automotive Sector Offers New Line of Growth Opportunities
Autonomous Vehicle Emerges as Niche Application Area
Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well
Aerospace & Defense Sector: Major Growth Driver
Industry 4.0 & 'Smart Factory' to Accelerate Demand for Industrial Microprocessor Chipsets
Emphasis on Advanced Technologies in Healthcare Underpins Revenue Growth
Advanced Microprocessors and GPUs Set to Transform Healthcare Domain
Widespread Use of Discrete Graphics Broadens Prospects
Emerging Opportunities through Integrated Graphics
Rapid Growth of IoT Market to Push Microprocessor Demand
As the Brain Behind Intelligent Computing, Microprocessors to Benefit from the Ongoing Digital Transformation
Deep Learning Underscores Need for GPUs
Powerful GPUs for Deep Learning
Implications for Market Participants
Wearables Emerge as Niche Application Area
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
