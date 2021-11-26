Global Microinsurance Market Outlook Report 2021: Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.2% Forecast During 2021-2027
Dublin, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microinsurance Market: Forecasts, Insights, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microinsurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.2% during 2021-2027.
This report on the global microinsurance market provides an holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global microinsurance market by segmenting the market based on product type, provider, model type, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the microinsurance market are provided in this report.
Market Drivers
Micro Insurance is Affordable and has Transparent Dynamics
Safeguard Against Exorbitant Medical Bills
Microinsurance Products tend to be Much Less Costly than Traditional Products
Market Challenges
Stringent Government Regulations
Historical & Forecast Period
Base Year: 2020
Historical Period: 2016-2019
Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Market by Product Type
Property Insurance
Health Insurance
Life Insurance
Index Insurance
Accidental Death and Disability Insurance
Others
Market by Provider
Microinsurance (Commercially Viable)
Microinsurance Through Aid/Government Support
Market by Model Type
Partner Agent Model
Full-Service Model
Provider Driven Model
Community-Based/Mutual Model
Others
Market by Region
Europe
North America
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Company Profiles:
Albaraka
Amhara Credit and Savings Institution
ASA.
Banco do Nordeste
Bandhan Financial Services
FundaciOn de la Mujer
