Global Microgreens Market, By Type, By Farming Technique, By Growth Medium, By Distribution Channel, By End Use, By Region Competiton Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

Global Microgreens Market, By Type (Broccoli, Lettuce & Chicory, Arugula, Basil, Fennel, Carrots, Others), By Farming Technique (Indoor Vertical Farming, Commercial Greenhouses, Others), By Growth Medium (Peat Moss, Soil, Coconut Coir, Tissue Paper, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online, Retail Stores, Others), By End Use (Commercial v/s Residential), By Region Competiton Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microgreens Market, By Type, By Farming Technique, By Growth Medium, By Distribution Channel, By End Use, By Region Competiton Forecast & Opportunities, 2027"

The global microgreens market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Young, tiny vegetable greens that are few inches tall are referred to as microgreens.

Microgreens are widely used to enhance the color, flavor and texture of different food items including pasta, pizza, salads, among others.Over the years, the popularity of microgreens has significantly increased since they contain a wide range of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

The growing awareness among population to maintain a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet has significantly increased the demand of microgreens, especially among the women population and youth.
Adoption of Indoor Farming Practices
The decreasing arable land for growing crops, fruits & vegetables, among others has made the agriculture industry shift to alternative farming techniques which can meet the demands of ever-increasing global population and at the same time maintain the yield, quality and nutritional profile of the produce.For instance, the total area of land in United States (in 1,000 Acres) reduced to 8,95,300 in 2021 from 8,96,600 in 2020.

This in turn has led to a drastic shift towards indoor farming practices.
Microgreens are usually grown under controlled conditions in a green house or a vertical farm.The growing adoption of indoor farming techniques like green house and vertical farms is expected to drive the growth of global microgreens market.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of other indoor farming techniques such as hydroponics, aquaponics, aeroponics, among others is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of microgreens market.
Increasing Demand from Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry
Microgreens based oils and microgreens-based ingredients are widely used to produce different cosmetic & personal care industry products including shampoo, skin care products, among others.Microgreens provide important antioxidants and vitamins required to maintain a healthy skin.

Microgreens such as sunflower, radish, broccoli, kale, nasturtium, among others provide essential skin nutrients such as zinc, vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin D, vitamin E, among others to the skin. This in turn is expected to foster the growth of global microgreens market.
Sudden Outbreak & Spread of Pandemic COVID-19
The sudden outbreak and spread of pandemic COVID-19 have increased the health consciousness among the population worldwide, thereby supporting the market growth.Microgreens are a source of some important vitamins and antioxidants because of which their demand has significantly increased after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Although microgreens are unable to treat COVID-19 but since they are a source of vitamins and minerals hence, they are helpful in providing immunity to the body, thereby helping in developing first line of defense against the virus. This in turn is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global microgreens market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation
The global microgreen market can be categorized into by microgreen type, by farming technique, by growth medium, by distribution channel, by end users.Based on type, the market is grouped into broccoli, lettuce & chicory, arugula, basil, fennel, carrots, and others.

Based on farming technique, the market is classified into indoor vertical farming, commercial greenhouses, and others.Based on growth medium, the market can be segmented into peat moss, soil, coconut coir, tissue paper, and others.

Based on distribution channel, the market can be categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, online, retail stores, and others.Based on by end users, the market is divided into commercial and residential.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2021 followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of country, the United States dominated the global microgreens market on account of the growing popularity of vertical farming techniques in the country. In 2019, vertical farms in the United States produced 35% herbs and microgreens.
Market Players
AeroFarms LLC, Goodleaf Farms, Living Earth Farm, Farm Box Greens, Jiangsu Skyplant Greenhouse Technology Co.Ltd, Shanghai Dehuan Industry Co.

Ltd, Chef’s Garden Inc., Madar Farms, Metro Microgreens, Greenbelt Microgreens, among others are some of the leading players operating in the global microgreen market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global microgreen market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Microgreen Market, By Type:
o Broccoli
o Lettuce & Chicory
o Arugula
o Basil
o Fennel
o Carrots
o Others
• Microgreen Market, By Farming Technique:
o Indoor Vertical Farming
o Commercial Greenhouses
o Others
• Microgreen Market, By Growth Medium:
o Peat Moss
o Soil
o Coconut Coir
o Tissue Paper
o Others
• Microgreen Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
o Online
o Retail Stores
o Others
• Microgreen Market, By End User Type:
o Commercial
o Residential
• Microgreen Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Israel
Turkey

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Microgreen market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
