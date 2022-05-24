Global Microencapsulation Market Report 2022: A $16 Billion Market by 2027 - Focus on Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Household and Personal Care, F&B, Agrochemicals, Construction, & Textiles

Company Logo

Global Microencapsulation Market

Global Microencapsulation Market

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microencapsulation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microencapsulation market reached a value of US$ 8.8 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 16 billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.98% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Microencapsulation refers to a protective technology that helps encapsulate solid, liquid, or gaseous material into microparticles. The material enclosed is generally released in a variety of ways, such as physical pressure, friction, diffusion, wall dissolution, and biodegradation.

Microencapsulation offers numerous advantages, which include improved efficacy, reduced toxicity, and enhanced patient compliance and convenience compared to conventional dosage forms. Besides this, it also assists in prolonging the action of drugs, solidifying liquids, and improving the stability of thermochromic mixtures. As a result, it finds extensive applications in End-use industries around the world.



Microencapsulation Market Trends

The flourishing pharmaceutical industry on account of the growing prevalence of chronic diseases represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market.

Microencapsulation is increasingly being used to reduce the adverse effect, improve therapeutic efficacy by targeting the intended site, and control drug release from encapsulated microparticles. Apart from this, it also helps enhance the stability of drugs by forming a barrier between drug and external environment and solubility of poorly soluble drugs by particle size reduction.

Additionally, as the food and beverage (F&B) industry employs functional ingredients to improve flavor, color, and texture properties, and extend the shelf-life of products, there is a rise in the demand for highly efficient microcapsules worldwide. This can be accredited to the benefits of the spray-drying technique that has a low cost and high drug-loading efficacy.

Story continues

Furthermore, leading market players are continuously funding research and development (R&D) activities to improve technology efficiency, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Besides this, significant adoption of microencapsulation techniques in the agrochemical industry is anticipated to propel the market across the globe.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global microencapsulation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global microencapsulation market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the coating material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the core form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global microencapsulation market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

AVEKA Group

Balchem Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Capsulae

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Encapsys LLC

Koehler Innovative Solutions

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lycored

Reed Pacific

Syngenta Group (China National Chemical Corporation)

TasteTech

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Coating Material:

Carbohydrates

Gums and Resins

Lipids

Polymers

Proteins

Breakup by Core Form:

Solid

Liquid

Gas

Breakup by Technology:

Spray Technology

Dripping Technology

Emulsion Technology

Coating Technology

Others

Breakup by Application:

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Household and Personal Care

Food and Beverages

Agrochemicals

Construction

Textiles

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14eexh

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



