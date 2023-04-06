Global Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Need for Device Miniaturization in Varied Electronics Devices Fuels Market Growth
Global Market for Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS)
Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$13.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 113 Featured) -
Analog Devices, Inc.
First Sensor AG
GoerTek Inc.
HP Development Company, L.P.
Infineon Technologies AG
Knowles Electronics, LLC
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Omron Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
ROHM Co., Ltd.
STMicroelectronics N.V.
TDK Corporation
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
409
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$12.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$22.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
7.4%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into MEMS Market
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
COVID-19 Impact on the MEMS Market
Pandemic Highlights Importance of MEMS Biosensors
Use of MEMS in Coronavirus Testing
An Introduction to Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Devices
Types of MEMS Devices
MEMS Manufacturing
Advantages & Drawbacks of MEMS Devices
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Consumer Electronics Leads the Global MEMS Devices Market
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Long-term Market Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Need for Device Miniaturization in Varied Electronics Devices Fuels Market Growth
Increasing Spending on Industrial Automation Initiatives to Boost Market Prospects
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles Accelerate Growth Momentum
Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Sustained Growth of Automotive Sensors: Opportunity for MEMS Market
As Autonomous Vehicles Come to the Fore, MEMS Market Poised to Benefit
Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline
Rising Use of MEMS Devices in Consumer Electronics
Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
Rising Smartphone Adoption Drives Gains in the MEMS Market
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
Increase in Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Presents Growth Potential for MEMS Devices
Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology (in %) for 2018 and 2022
Wearable Devices to Extend High-Growth Opportunities for MEMS Devices Market
Global Wearable Electronics Market Breakdown of Unit Sales (in %) by Region (2018 & 2022)
Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2020 & 2024
Opportunities for MEMS Technology Emerge in Healthcare & Biomedical Sector
Rising Prominence of Ultraminiature MEMS Sensors in Medical Industry
MEMS Enables Medical Innovations
Future Developments to Transform the MEMS Marketplace
Emerging MEMS Technologies and Applications to Transform the Future Outlook
Optical MEMS Technology Gains Momentum
High Growth Potential for MEMS Combo Sensors
Bio-MEMS: A High Potential Market
Role of BioMEMS Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
MEMS Biosensors and COVID-19 Pandemic
Advances in MEMS Technology to Propel Maritime Sector
Harnessing the Power of MEMS and Nanotechnology
Addressing the Production Issues in MEMS Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
