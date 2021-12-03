The Global Micro Computed Tomography Market size is expected to reach $342. 5 Million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 10% CAGR during the forecast period. In micro computed tomography, x-rays are used to develop a 3D image comprising 2D planar images, which are processed & reconstructed into 3D models.

New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro Computed Tomography Market By Product, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188486/?utm_source=GNW

It is generally known as a 3D x-ray, microtomography, or microCT imaging, which is similar to CT scans that are carried out in hospitals but Micro Computed Tomography is on a smaller scale and provides better & improved resolution.



Moreover, micro-CT delivers exceptional cross-sectional images of skeletal structures and thus, it is utilized for the evaluation of bone structure for a very long time. It is generally utilized to diagnose bone diseases like osteoporosis and also to analyze the efficacy of therapeutics like bisphosphonates. Additionally, Micro Computed Tomography is also used to study cancer biology. Micro CT scanning of soft tissue is witnessing an increase in its applications within cardiovascular and pulmonary research due to the development of new contrast agents.



Factors like increasing applications and high demand for technically advanced systems that can do 3D rendering are estimated to fuel the growth of the micro computed tomography market during the forecast period. In addition, improved product features and a high rate of replacement are anticipated to propel the growth of the market. The potential applications of Micro Computed Tomography systems are increased due to added capabilities in these systems.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the micro computed tomography market as there was a reduction in the manufacturing of imaging devices. The imposition of numerous regulations on a business domain like restricted workforce, a temporary ban on manufacturing units, and imports & exports, has negatively impacted the growth of the micro computed tomography market.



Market Growth Factors:



Increasing spending on R&D activities by healthcare vendors and governments



The prevalence of various diseases across the globe is motivating governments to invest a significant amount in R&D activities. Several healthcare vendors are increasing their investments in R&D to develop more advanced Micro Computed Tomography devices and tools, which would support the growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, the increasing spending of many organizations across different verticals on R&D activities would surge the demand for Micro Computed Tomography around the world.



Growing usage of micro computed tomography in the oil & gas sector



Micro computed tomography (CT) is increasingly utilized in the oil & gas industry for imaging, quantifying properties, and evaluating the distribution of fluids in porous rocks to identify the porosity of a core sample, Micro Computed Tomography scans are carried out with the sample saturated simultaneously by two fluids that display extremely contrasting x-ray attenuations. This high demand for Micro Computed Tomography in the oil and gas sector would augment the growth of the micro computed tomography market.



Market Restraining Factor:



High chances of technical failures



As micro-CT systems are highly dependent on complex computer hardware and software, the chances of technical failures are comparatively higher than other imaging systems, which would hinder the growth of the micro computed tomography market over the forecast period. In addition, the chances of artifacts in the data generated by Micro Computed Tomography is one of the major limitations of Micro Computed Tomography imaging. An artifact refers to anything in the image that does not precisely display the real geometry in the part being scanned.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Ex-vivo and In-vivo. In vivo Micro Computed Tomography scanners assist in scanning longer objects that are used in studies for evaluating the effects of nutrition, body mass, drugs, and treatments on hormones, bone quality, cancers, bone growth, and various regeneration models. Such kinds of products assist in decreasing the number of animals utilized in research. Also, in vivo micro-CT data are utilized as a reference for micro-SPECT or micro-PET scan registration.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Life Sciences, Bones, Dentistry, Geology/Oil and Gas Geology, Plant & Food and Material Science. The dentistry segment is estimated to showcase the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. It is owing to the fact that micro-CT is majorly utilized in dentistry, from dental research to treatment. Additionally, micro-CT develops high-quality images of the tooth and its nearby structures from the external to the internal structure. The high knowledge of the researchers regarding tooth structure is base for improving treatment plans.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading region in the micro computed tomography market with the highest revenue share in 2020 and is estimated to showcase a promising CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of numerous key market players in the region, and the high frequency of the latest product launches are responsible for growth of the regional market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Application Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Thermo Fisher Scientific is the forerunners in the Micro Computed Tomography Market. Companies such as Zeiss Group, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bruker Corporation, are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Zeiss Group, NeoScan, Sanying Precision Instruments Co. Ltd, North Star Imaging Inc, SCANCO Medical AG, TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING, a.s., and QRM GmbH.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Micro Computed Tomography Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Apr-2020: Neoscan came into a partnership with ST Instruments, a provider of innovative technologies for surface analysis, nanotechnology, and life science. This partnership aimed to distribute X-ray Micro CT scanners in Benelux and Nordic countries.



Apr-2019: Bruker entered into a distribution agreement with DKSH Business Unit Technology, a leading Market Expansion Services provider. Under this agreement, the companies aimed to distribute Bruker AXS’s Product and Solutions in China.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Sep-2021: PerkinElmer took over BioLegend, the leader in creating complete research solutions for immunologists. This acquisition aimed to expand the Company’s life science franchise into high-growth areas like proteogenomics, recombinant proteins, cytometry, multiplex assays, magnetic cell separation, and bioprocessing.



Jun-2021: PerkinElmer signed an agreement to acquire Sirion Biotech GmbH, a global provider of viral vector-based technologies. This addition of SIRION’s offerings would support PerkinElmer’s Horizon Discovery portfolio that consists of gene editing and modulation tools for CRISPRi, CRISPR, and RNAi, custom cell lines for bioproduction, and base editing technologies.



May-2021: PerkinElmer entered into an agreement to acquire Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings. This acquisition would help PerkinElmer to grow its overall Diagnostics business and specifically its immunodiagnostics segment.



May-2021: PerkinElmer took over Nexcelom Bioscience, a biotechnology company providing cell counting, image cytometry, and image analysis services. This acquisition aimed to improve PerkinElmer’s preclinical product portfolio and its QA/QC expertise in cell and gene therapy, and the manufacture of biologics.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Aug-2021: TESCAN unveiled UniTOM HR. This solution fulfills all the needs for labs that require high throughput, sub-micron spatial resolution features for the most detailed 3D characterization applications. In addition, UniTOM HR is based on TESCAN’s groundbreaking dynamic micro-CT platform, which provides the high temporal resolution capabilities that enable researchers to expand their studies to involve uninterrupted 4D dynamic-CT.



Jul-2021: North Star Imaging released a new range of High Energy X-ray systems. The MeVX line fulfills the requirement for higher energy X-ray inspection to intensely penetrate, dense parts, which could not be scanned utilizing standard, lower energy, X-ray equipment.



Mar-2021: ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions released ZEISS Xradia CrystalCT micro-computed tomography (microCT) system. This system would allow 3D crystallographic imaging of polycrystalline materials for a broad variety of metal and alloy, ceramic, additive manufacturing, and pharmaceutical samples in industrial and academic laboratories.



Jun-2020: Bruker launched the e-Flash XS, a new electron backscatter diffraction (EBSD) detector. This detector enables the features of the microstructure of crystalline materials in tabletop & other small, entry-level scanning electron microscopes (SEM). Owing to its innovative, patent-pending design, the e-Flash XS is one of the smallest and lightest EBSD detectors available, yet with excellent performance.



Feb-2019: Bruker launched the new SKYSCANTM 1273 benchtop 3D X-ray microscope based on micro-computed tomography (Micro-CT) technology. This SKYSCAN 1273 establishes a new standard for non-destructive testing (NDT) with benchtop instruments, offering a performance level earlier only got by floor-standing systems.



Aug-2018: Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced new additions and advancements to its leading portfolio of electron microscopy and microanalysis solutions. This expansion in products would expand Electron Microscopy and Microanalysis Solutions.



Jun-2018: Bruker unveiled the SKYSCAN 2214, a multiscale X-ray nano-CT system. This system offers a unique X-ray source and detector geometry that produces sharper images with outstanding precision. In addition, SKYSCAN 2214 delivers unprecedented, ultra-high resolution for larger fields of view in bigger objects that makes nano-CT practical and useful for industrial & academic research.



Geographical Expansions:



Aug-2020: North Star Imaging expanded its geographical reach by opening a new facility in Aliso Viejo, California. This new facility offers more space for expansion, more warehousing for bigger parts to be brought in for x-ray scanning services, and more room to release the latest innovations as the business continues to grow.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Ex-vivo



• In-vivo



By Application



• Life Sciences



• Bones



• Dentistry



• Geology/Oil and Gas Geology



• Plant & Food



• Material Science



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Bruker Corporation



• PerkinElmer



• Thermo Fisher Scientific



• Zeiss Group



• NeoScan



• Sanying Precision Instruments Co. Ltd



• North Star Imaging Inc



• SCANCO Medical AG



• TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING, a.s.



• QRM GmbH



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188486/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



