Global Metro Ethernet Market to Reach $60 Billion by 2030

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metro Ethernet Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818009/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Metro Ethernet Market to Reach $60 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Metro Ethernet estimated at US$30.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.7% over the period 2022-2030. Single-Mode Module, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$25.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Multi-Mode Module segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR

The Metro Ethernet market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 107 Featured)
- AT&T, Inc.
- CenturyLink, Inc.
- Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.
- Comcast Corporation
- Consolidated Communications, Inc. (CCI)
- NTT Communications Corporation
- Verizon Enterprise Solutions
- Zayo Group LLC


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Metro Ethernet - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metro
Ethernet by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Single-mode Module by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Single-mode Module by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Single-mode Module by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-mode Module by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Multi-mode Module by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Module by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Information Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Information Technology by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Information Technology
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Education by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Education by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Manufacturing & Logistics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Manufacturing &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitality & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitality & Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Hospitality & Retail by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ISPs &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for ISPs & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for ISPs & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Metro Ethernet Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Metro Ethernet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metro
Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode
Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode
Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by Fiber
Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-mode
Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metro
Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information
Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &
Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -
ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,
Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs & Telecom, BFSI,
Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics,
Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and
Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber
Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by
Fiber Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information
Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &
Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -
ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,
Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &
Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &
Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Metro Ethernet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and
Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber
Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by Fiber
Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-mode
Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information
Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &
Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -
ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,
Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &
Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &
Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Metro Ethernet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and
Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber
Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by Fiber
Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-mode
Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information
Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &
Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -
ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,
Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &
Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &
Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Metro Ethernet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and
Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber
Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by
Fiber Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information
Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &
Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -
ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,
Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &
Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &
Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Metro Ethernet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and
Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber
Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by
Fiber Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information
Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &
Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -
ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,
Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: France 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &
Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &
Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Metro Ethernet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and
Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber
Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by
Fiber Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information
Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &
Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -
ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,
Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &
Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &
Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and
Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber
Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by Fiber
Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-mode
Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information
Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &
Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -
ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,
Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &
Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &
Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Metro Ethernet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metro
Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode
Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode
Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by Fiber
Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-mode
Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metro
Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information
Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &
Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -
ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,
Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs & Telecom, BFSI,
Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics,
Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and
Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber
Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by Fiber
Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-mode
Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information
Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &
Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -
ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,
Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &
Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &
Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and
Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by Fiber
Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by
Fiber Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information
Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &
Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by End-Use -
ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,
Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &
Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &
Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode
Module and Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by
Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metro
Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI,
Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics,
Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by
End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology,
Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and
Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metro
Ethernet by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education,
Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Metro Ethernet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metro Ethernet by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and
Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by
Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet
by Fiber Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI,
Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics,
Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by
End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology,
Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and
Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ISPs &
Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology, Education, Manufacturing &
Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Metro Ethernet Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and
Multi-mode Module - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by
Fiber Mode Type - Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Metro Ethernet by
Fiber Mode Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-mode Module and Multi-mode Module for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030

Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metro Ethernet by End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information
Technology, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality &
Retail and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Metro Ethernet by
End-Use - ISPs & Telecom, BFSI, Information Technology,
Education, Manufacturing & Logistics, Hospitality & Retail and

