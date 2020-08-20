Global Metro Ethernet Industry

Global Metro Ethernet Market to Reach $79. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metro Ethernet estimated at US$35. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$79.
8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.2% over the period 2020-2027. Single-mode Module, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.3% CAGR and reach US$34 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multi-mode Module segment is readjusted to a revised 12.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR
The Metro Ethernet market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 10.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 353-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AT&T, Inc.
- CenturyLink, Inc.
- Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.
- Comcast Corporation
- Consolidated Communications, Inc. (CCI)
- NTT Communications Corporation
- Verizon Enterprise Solutions
- Zayo Group LLC
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Metro Ethernet Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Metro Ethernet Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Metro Ethernet Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Metro Ethernet Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Single-mode Module (Fiber Mode Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Single-mode Module (Fiber Mode Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Single-mode Module (Fiber Mode Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Multi-mode Module (Fiber Mode Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Multi-mode Module (Fiber Mode Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Multi-mode Module (Fiber Mode Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: ISPs & Telecom. (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: ISPs & Telecom. (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: ISPs & Telecom. (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Banking, Finance Services & Insurance (BFSI)
(End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Banking, Finance Services & Insurance (BFSI)
(End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Banking, Finance Services & Insurance (BFSI)
(End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Information Technology (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Information Technology (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Information Technology (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Education (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Education (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Education (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Manufacturing & Logistics (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Manufacturing & Logistics (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Manufacturing & Logistics (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Hospitality & Retail (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Hospitality & Retail (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Hospitality & Retail (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Healthcare (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Metro Ethernet Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Metro Ethernet Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Metro Ethernet Market in the United States by Fiber
Mode Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Metro Ethernet Market Share Breakdown
by Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Metro Ethernet Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Metro Ethernet Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: Metro Ethernet Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Metro Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Metro Ethernet Historic Market Review by
Fiber Mode Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Metro Ethernet Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Mode Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Metro Ethernet Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Metro Ethernet Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Metro Ethernet Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Metro Ethernet: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Metro Ethernet Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Metro Ethernet Market Share Analysis by
Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Metro
Ethernet in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Metro Ethernet Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Metro Ethernet Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Metro Ethernet Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Fiber Mode Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Metro Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Metro Ethernet Market by Fiber Mode Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Metro Ethernet in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Metro Ethernet Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Metro Ethernet Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Metro Ethernet Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Metro Ethernet Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Metro Ethernet Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Metro Ethernet Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Metro Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2020-2027
Table 59: Metro Ethernet Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Fiber Mode Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Metro Ethernet Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Metro Ethernet Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: Metro Ethernet Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Metro Ethernet Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Metro Ethernet Market in France by Fiber Mode Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French Metro Ethernet Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Metro Ethernet Market Share Analysis by Fiber
Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Metro Ethernet Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Metro Ethernet Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Metro Ethernet Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Metro Ethernet Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Metro Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Metro Ethernet Market Share Breakdown by Fiber
Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Metro Ethernet Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Metro Ethernet Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Metro Ethernet Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Metro Ethernet Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Fiber Mode Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Metro Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Metro Ethernet Market by Fiber Mode Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Metro Ethernet in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Metro Ethernet Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Metro Ethernet Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Metro Ethernet: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Mode
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Metro Ethernet Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Metro Ethernet Market Share Analysis
by Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Metro Ethernet in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Metro Ethernet Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Metro Ethernet Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Metro Ethernet Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Metro Ethernet Historic Market Review by
Fiber Mode Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Metro Ethernet Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Mode Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Spanish Metro Ethernet Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Metro Ethernet Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish Metro Ethernet Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Metro Ethernet Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Metro Ethernet Market in Russia by Fiber Mode Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Metro Ethernet Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Metro Ethernet Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Metro Ethernet Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Metro Ethernet Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Metro Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Metro Ethernet Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Fiber Mode Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Metro Ethernet Market Share Breakdown
by Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Metro Ethernet Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Metro Ethernet Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Metro Ethernet Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Metro Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Metro Ethernet Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Metro Ethernet Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Metro Ethernet Market in Asia-Pacific by Fiber Mode
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Metro Ethernet Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Metro Ethernet Market Share Analysis by
Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Metro Ethernet Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Metro Ethernet Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Metro Ethernet Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Metro Ethernet Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Metro Ethernet Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Metro Ethernet Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Metro Ethernet Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Metro Ethernet Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Metro Ethernet Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Metro Ethernet Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Metro Ethernet Historic Market Review by
Fiber Mode Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Metro Ethernet Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Mode Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Indian Metro Ethernet Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Metro Ethernet Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 126: Indian Metro Ethernet Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Metro Ethernet Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Metro Ethernet Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Metro Ethernet Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Metro Ethernet Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Metro Ethernet Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Metro Ethernet Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Metro Ethernet:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber
Mode Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Metro Ethernet Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metro Ethernet Market Share
Analysis by Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Metro Ethernet in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metro Ethernet Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Metro Ethernet Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Metro Ethernet Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Metro Ethernet Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Metro Ethernet Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Metro Ethernet Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Metro Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Metro Ethernet Marketby Fiber Mode
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Metro Ethernet in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Metro Ethernet Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Metro Ethernet Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Metro Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2020-2027
Table 149: Metro Ethernet Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Fiber Mode Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Metro Ethernet Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Metro Ethernet Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Metro Ethernet Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Metro Ethernet Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Metro Ethernet Market in Brazil by Fiber Mode Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Metro Ethernet Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Metro Ethernet Market Share Analysis by
Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Metro Ethernet Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Metro Ethernet Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Metro Ethernet Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Metro Ethernet Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Metro Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Metro Ethernet Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Metro Ethernet Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Metro Ethernet Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Metro Ethernet Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Metro Ethernet Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 167: Metro Ethernet Market in Rest of Latin America by
Fiber Mode Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Metro Ethernet Market Share
Breakdown by Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Metro Ethernet Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Metro Ethernet Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Metro Ethernet Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Metro Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Metro Ethernet Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Metro Ethernet Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Metro Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Metro Ethernet Historic Marketby
Fiber Mode Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Metro Ethernet Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Fiber Mode Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 178: The Middle East Metro Ethernet Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Metro Ethernet Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Metro Ethernet Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Metro Ethernet: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Metro Ethernet Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Metro Ethernet Market Share Analysis by
Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Metro
Ethernet in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Iranian Metro Ethernet Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Metro Ethernet Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Metro Ethernet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2020-2027
Table 188: Metro Ethernet Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Fiber Mode Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Metro Ethernet Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Metro Ethernet Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 191: Metro Ethernet Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Metro Ethernet Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Metro Ethernet Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Metro Ethernet Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Metro Ethernet Market by Fiber Mode
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Metro Ethernet in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Metro Ethernet Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Metro Ethernet Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Metro Ethernet Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Fiber Mode Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Metro Ethernet Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Metro Ethernet Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Metro Ethernet Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Metro Ethernet Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Metro Ethernet Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Metro Ethernet Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Mode
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Metro Ethernet Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Metro Ethernet Market Share
Breakdown by Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Metro Ethernet Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Metro Ethernet Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: Metro Ethernet Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Metro Ethernet Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Mode Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Metro Ethernet Market in Africa by Fiber Mode Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Metro Ethernet Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber Mode Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Metro Ethernet Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Metro Ethernet Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: Metro Ethernet Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 107
