Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2027 - A Growing Market Driven by Downstream Applications

Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Building & Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Automotive Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR



In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$891.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Methyl Methacrylate - Clear, Colorless, Sharp and Organic Raw Material

Methyl Methacrylate - A Growing Market Driven by Downstream Applications

Recent Market Activity

Sizing the Market

Fast Facts

MMA Supply Tightens, Prices Shoot Up

New Capacity Additions On the Anvil Offer Hope

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Acrylic Plastics & Resins - The Largest and the Fastest Growing Application of MMA

Increased Adoption in End-Use Sectors Fosters Growth in PMMA Market

Broadening Applications of PMMA as a Highly Efficient Molding Compound Fuels Growth

Bio-Based PMMA Emerge as Eco-Friendly Alternative

Bio-based PMMA based Acrylic Resin: Potential to Develop Sustainable Solutions for Medical Sector

PMMA-based Resins Market Going Green

PMMA to Grab Bigger Share of Automotive Plastics Market

Signs of Gradual Increase in PMMA Demand and Prices

Manufacturers Relocate Production to Low-Cost Regions

Asian Demand and New Applications Bolster PMMA Demand

Growth Prospects Closely Tied to Global Economic Situation

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand

Recovering Construction Industry Benefits Demand for MMA and PMMA

Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor

Growing Importance of PMMA Based Signage and Displays Drive MMA Demand

Applications of MMA in Artificial Nail Products Industry

Nano-HA Coated Bone Collagen Holds Potential to Improve Mechanical Properties of PMMA Bone Cement

Advanced Polymeric Materials Present Natural and Effective Options for Building Construction

Phase Separation Enables Nanotextured Morphology of PMMA UV Curable PUA Blends

Bio-based Materials Emerge as Better Substitute

WJ's MMA Technology-based WeatherGrip - A Recent Advancement

Advancement in Industrial Synthesis of MMA during WAO

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

