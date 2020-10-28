Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Markets, 2020-2025: A Fragmented Market - Major Companies are BASF, Mitsui Chemicals, Dow, AkzoNobel, and Celanese

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for methyl isobutyl carbinol (MIBC) is expected to expand, at a CAGR of around 3%, during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the surging demand for frothers in copper and molybdenum sulfide ores.

Growing awareness about the toxic effects of MIBC is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Upcoming mining operations in Latin America is expected to act like an opportunity in the market studied.

Key Market Trends



Plasticizers Segment to Dominate the Market

In the construction industry, MIBC has major application in paints and surface coatings. Currently, the building and construction industry is a thriving industry in several emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and the South American region, which is expected to drive the usage of the MIBC market.

The global construction market is anticipated to expand over 70% by 2030, resulting in an increase in the demand for methyl isobutyl carbinol.

Moreover, refurbishment and upgrade of existing and mature buildings in countries, like the United States, may further drive the investment in the sector.

For instance, according to the US Census Bureau, in 2018 the value of construction in the United States was around USD 1,293,256 million in construction. In 2018, the value of the residential sector was about USD 545,388 million and non-residential was about USD 747,868 million. This, in turn, is likely to increase the demand for MIBC.

The factors driving the building and construction industry are the ever-increasing population, rapid urbanization, as well as the rise in purchasing power. As a result of the aforementioned factors, investments in infrastructure are being made, and are included in plans.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Market

China is the largest producer of various metals, such as coal, gold, steel, etc. Infrastructure-driven growth in Asia has resulted in a significant increase in demand for commodities, like iron ore, copper, and coal.

Increasing demand for such commodities from the construction industry has been driving the growth of mining industry in China.

China's construction industry developing rapidly, due to the central government's push for infrastructure investment, to sustain economic growth.

The increasing number of mining operations and upcoming government projects in China are providing a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market in the future.

Aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand of Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MICB) in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The methyl isobutyl carbinol (MICB) market is fragmented. The major companies include BASF SE, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Dow, AkzoNobel NV, and Celanese Corporation, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Surging Demand for Frothers in Copper and Molybdenum Sulfide Ores

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Surface Coating Applications

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Growing Awareness about Toxic Effects of MIBC

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.7 Trade Analysis

4.8 Price Trends

4.9 Upcoming Projects

4.10 Regulatory Policy Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Plasticizers

5.1.2 Frothers

5.1.3 Corrosion Inhibitors

5.1.4 Lube oils and Hydraulic Fluids

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Construction

5.2.2 Mining

5.2.3 Automobile

5.2.4 Rubber

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AkzoNobel NV

6.4.2 Arkema Group

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Celanese Corporation

6.4.5 Cetex Petrochemicals

6.4.6 Dow

6.4.7 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.8 EVONIK

6.4.9 Hubei Jusheng Technology Co. Ltd

6.4.10 LG Chem

6.4.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.12 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

6.4.13 Monument Chemical

6.4.14 Rhodia

6.4.15 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.16 TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

6.4.17 WEIFANG YI HUA CHEMICAL CO. LTD



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Upcoming Mining Operations in Latin America



