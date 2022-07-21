The Global Methyl Acetate Market is expected to grow by $ 9098.16 th during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.47% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Methyl Acetate Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the methyl acetate market and it is poised to grow by $ 9098. 16 th during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Methyl Acetate Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293116/?utm_source=GNW

47% during the forecast period. Our report on the methyl acetate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for methyl acetate in the paints and coatings industry, rise in the production of foam blowing agents, and the use of methyl acetate in the food industry.

The methyl acetate market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The methyl acetate market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Paints and coatings

• Inks

• Personal care

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the fluctuating crude oil prices as one of the prime reasons driving the methyl acetate market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in demand for methyl acetate as a food flavoring agent and the increasing adoption of flexographic ink will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the methyl acetate market covers the following areas:

• Methyl acetate market sizing

• Methyl acetate market forecast

• Methyl acetate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading methyl acetate market vendors that include Alpha Chemika, Anhui Wanwei Group Co. Ltd., Celanese Corp., Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Chang Chun Group, China Petrochemical Corp., Choice Organochem LLP, Eastman Chemical Co., EuroChem Group AG, Gayatri Industries, Henan Haofei Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Ruifeng Polymer Materials Co. Ltd., Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Solventis Ltd., Sontara Organo Industries, Wacker Chemie AG, and Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd. Also, the methyl acetate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293116/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



