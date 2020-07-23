The Global Methanol Market is expected to grow by $ 15.62 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

Global Methanol Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the methanol market and it is poised to grow by $ 15. 62 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

New York, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Methanol Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796558/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on methanol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for methanol from China and increasing demand for petrochemicals in APAC. In addition, rising demand for methanol from China is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The methanol market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The methanol market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Construction

• Electronics

• Paints and coatings

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of the MTO technology as one of the prime reasons driving the methanol market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our methanol market covers the following areas:

• Methanol market sizing

• Methanol market forecast

• Methanol market industry analysis"





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796558/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



