Global Metallic Stearates Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027
New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Global Metallic Stearates Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Metallic Stearates estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Zinc Stearate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Calcium Stearate segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $747 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
- The Metallic Stearates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$747 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$800.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$560 Million by the year 2027.
- Magnesium Stearate Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
- In the global Magnesium Stearate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$394.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$534.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Crisis Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial Output Forecasts
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
An Introduction to Metallic Stearates
Key Metallic Stearate Types
Global Metallic Stearates Market: Prospects & Outlook
Zinc Stearates Market: The Largest Product Type
Polymer & Rubber Emerges as Leading End-Use, Pharmaceuticals &
Cosmetics to Drive Future Growth
Developing Economies to Spearhead Market Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Metallic Stearates - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Importance of Plastics in Modern World & Increase in
Plastic Production Volumes to Support Metallic Stearates
Demand
Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years
2009 through 2020
Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2019
Rubber Demand Influences Market Growth
Global Rubber Production (in Million Tonnes) for the Years
2012-2019
Growth of Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Industries Provides
Opportunities for Market
Convergence of New Technologies and Healthcare Pave the Way for
Growth in Pharmaceutical Industry
Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Cosmetics Industry Dynamics Impact Market Demand
With COVID-19 Pandemic Dampening Outlook for Construction
Industry, Demand for Metallic Stearates Poised to be Affected
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
Global Ceramic Tiles Market by Region: 2020E
Paints & Coatings Industry Spurs Growth in Metallic Stearates
Market
Global Paints & Coatings Production Breakdown (in %) by
Country/Region for 2019
Calcium Stearate Market: End-Use Markets to Propel Demand
Global Calcium Stearate Market by End-Use (%) for 2020E
Innovations and R&D Initiatives Benefit Market
