Global Metallic Stearates Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metallic Stearates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899899/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Metallic Stearates Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Metallic Stearates estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Zinc Stearate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Calcium Stearate segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $747 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
- The Metallic Stearates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$747 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$800.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$560 Million by the year 2027.
- Magnesium Stearate Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
- In the global Magnesium Stearate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$394.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$534.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
Akrochem Corporation
Anhui Shafeng
Baerlocher GmbH
Dainichi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd
Dover Chemical Corporation
Evergreen Industries
FACI SPA
Hangzhou Oleochemicals
IRRH SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
James M. Brown Ltd
Lumega Industries
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
Marathwada Chemicals
Mittal Dhatu Rashayan Udyog
Nimbasia
Norac Additives LLC
Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG
PMC Biogenix, Inc
PROMAX Industries ApS
Seoul Fine Chemical
Sinwon Chemical Co., Ltd
Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd
Tianjin LangHu Chem Co. Ltd
Univar Solutions Inc
Valtris Specialty Chemicals
WSD Chemical limited


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899899/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Crisis Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial Output Forecasts
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
An Introduction to Metallic Stearates
Key Metallic Stearate Types
Global Metallic Stearates Market: Prospects & Outlook
Zinc Stearates Market: The Largest Product Type
Polymer & Rubber Emerges as Leading End-Use, Pharmaceuticals &
Cosmetics to Drive Future Growth
Developing Economies to Spearhead Market Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Metallic Stearates - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Importance of Plastics in Modern World & Increase in
Plastic Production Volumes to Support Metallic Stearates
Demand
Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years
2009 through 2020
Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2019
Rubber Demand Influences Market Growth
Global Rubber Production (in Million Tonnes) for the Years
2012-2019
Growth of Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Industries Provides
Opportunities for Market
Convergence of New Technologies and Healthcare Pave the Way for
Growth in Pharmaceutical Industry
Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Cosmetics Industry Dynamics Impact Market Demand
With COVID-19 Pandemic Dampening Outlook for Construction
Industry, Demand for Metallic Stearates Poised to be Affected
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
Global Ceramic Tiles Market by Region: 2020E
Paints & Coatings Industry Spurs Growth in Metallic Stearates
Market
Global Paints & Coatings Production Breakdown (in %) by
Country/Region for 2019
Calcium Stearate Market: End-Use Markets to Propel Demand
Global Calcium Stearate Market by End-Use (%) for 2020E
Innovations and R&D Initiatives Benefit Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zinc
Stearate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Zinc Stearate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Calcium Stearate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Calcium Stearate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Stearate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magnesium Stearate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Magnesium Stearate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnesium Stearate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum Stearate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Aluminum Stearate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Stearate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer & Rubber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Polymer & Rubber by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymer & Rubber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals &
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Metallic Stearates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by Type - Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate,
Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by Type -
Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum
Stearate and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zinc Stearate,
Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by End-Use - Polymer & Rubber,
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 38: USA Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by End-Use -
Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building &
Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by Type - Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate,
Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by Type -
Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum
Stearate and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zinc Stearate,
Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by End-Use - Polymer & Rubber,
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
Metallic Stearates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by Type - Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate,
Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by Type -
Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum
Stearate and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zinc Stearate,
Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by End-Use - Polymer & Rubber,
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Metallic Stearates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Plastics & Rubber Industries: Key End-Use Market for Metallic
Stearates
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by Type - Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate,
Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: China Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by Type -
Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum
Stearate and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zinc Stearate,
Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by End-Use - Polymer & Rubber,
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Metallic Stearates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by Type - Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate,
Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by Type -
Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum
Stearate and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zinc Stearate,
Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by End-Use - Polymer & Rubber,
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

FRANCE
Metallic Stearates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by Type - Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate,
Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: France Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by Type -
Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum
Stearate and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zinc Stearate,
Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by End-Use - Polymer & Rubber,
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 71: France Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
Metallic Stearates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by Type - Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate,
Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by
Type - Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate,
Aluminum Stearate and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zinc Stearate,
Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by End-Use - Polymer & Rubber,
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ITALY
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by Type - Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate,
Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by Type -
Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum
Stearate and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zinc Stearate,
Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by End-Use - Polymer & Rubber,
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Metallic Stearates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by Type - Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate,
Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: UK Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by Type -
Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum
Stearate and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zinc Stearate,
Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by End-Use - Polymer & Rubber,
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 89: UK Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by End-Use -
Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building &
Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by Type - Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate,
Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by Type -
Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum
Stearate and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zinc Stearate,
Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by End-Use - Polymer & Rubber,
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by Type - Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate,
Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by Type -
Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum
Stearate and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zinc Stearate,
Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Stearates by End-Use - Polymer & Rubber,
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Stearates by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Metallic Stearates by Type - Zinc Stearate,
Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metallic
Stearates by Type - Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate, Magnesium
Stearate, Aluminum Stearate and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Metallic
Stearates by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Aluminum
Stearate and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Metallic Stearates by End-Use - Polymer & Rubber,
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metallic
Stearates by End-Use - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals &
Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899899/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Akim Aliu, Wayne Simmonds respond to reporter's 'racist' column

    A controversial column from Toronto reporter Steve Simmons prompted strong responses from veteran NHL forward Wayne Simmonds and former professional hockey player Akim Aliu on Sunday.

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Vancouver misses MLS playoffs with 2-0 loss to Minnesota

    SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Franco Fragapane scored early in the first half, Jonathan González added an insurance goal in the second and Minnesota United defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. Minnesota United (15-14-6) came into the match needing a win or tie to advance and improved to 3-0-2 all-time against Vancouver (12-16-7) at home. The Whitecaps, who won three consecutive home games heading into the match, needed a

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003