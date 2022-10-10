Global Metallic Stearates Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Metallic Stearates Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Metallic Stearates estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Zinc Stearate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Calcium Stearate segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $747 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

- The Metallic Stearates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$747 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$800.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$560 Million by the year 2027.

- Magnesium Stearate Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR

- In the global Magnesium Stearate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$394.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$534.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)

Akrochem Corporation

Anhui Shafeng

Baerlocher GmbH

Dainichi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Dover Chemical Corporation

Evergreen Industries

FACI SPA

Hangzhou Oleochemicals

IRRH SPECIALTY CHEMICALS

James M. Brown Ltd

Lumega Industries

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Marathwada Chemicals

Mittal Dhatu Rashayan Udyog

Nimbasia

Norac Additives LLC

Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG

PMC Biogenix, Inc

PROMAX Industries ApS

Seoul Fine Chemical

Sinwon Chemical Co., Ltd

Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd

Tianjin LangHu Chem Co. Ltd

Univar Solutions Inc

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

WSD Chemical limited





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Crisis Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial Output Forecasts

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

An Introduction to Metallic Stearates

Key Metallic Stearate Types

Global Metallic Stearates Market: Prospects & Outlook

Zinc Stearates Market: The Largest Product Type

Polymer & Rubber Emerges as Leading End-Use, Pharmaceuticals &

Cosmetics to Drive Future Growth

Developing Economies to Spearhead Market Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Metallic Stearates - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Importance of Plastics in Modern World & Increase in

Plastic Production Volumes to Support Metallic Stearates

Demand

Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years

2009 through 2020

Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2019

Rubber Demand Influences Market Growth

Global Rubber Production (in Million Tonnes) for the Years

2012-2019

Growth of Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Industries Provides

Opportunities for Market

Convergence of New Technologies and Healthcare Pave the Way for

Growth in Pharmaceutical Industry

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Cosmetics Industry Dynamics Impact Market Demand

With COVID-19 Pandemic Dampening Outlook for Construction

Industry, Demand for Metallic Stearates Poised to be Affected

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

Global Ceramic Tiles Market by Region: 2020E

Paints & Coatings Industry Spurs Growth in Metallic Stearates

Market

Global Paints & Coatings Production Breakdown (in %) by

Country/Region for 2019

Calcium Stearate Market: End-Use Markets to Propel Demand

Global Calcium Stearate Market by End-Use (%) for 2020E

Innovations and R&D Initiatives Benefit Market



