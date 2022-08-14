Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market To Hit $68.3 Bn by 2031: Allied Market Research

Thriving commercial and residential real estate sectors have created a huge demand for metal structural insulation panels, thereby boosting the global metal structural insulation panels market trends. A large number of raw material-producing units were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this severely affected the growth of the global market. North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021.

Portland, OR, Aug. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global metal structural insulation panels market accrued earnings worth $43.7 billion in 2021, and is predicted to hit $68.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of oscillating market trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, major investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive landscape. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the expansion of the global metal structural insulation panels market due to the halting of construction activities as a result of the lack of availability of raw materials.

  • Large number of raw material-producing units were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic and this severely affected the growth of the global market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global metal structural insulation panels market based on the core material, application, end use, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

Based on the core material, the polystyrene segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the overall share of the global metal structural insulation panels market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timespan.  The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as Polyurethane and others.

Based on application, the wall segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing around two-fifths of the overall share of the global metal structural insulation panels market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the roof segment is also anticipated to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of nearly 5.1% during the forecast timeline. The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as the floor.

Based on the end use, the residential segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing nearly three-fifths of the overall share of the global metal structural insulation panels market. Moreover, this segment is set to maintain its domination during the forecast period. However, the non-residential segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of nearly 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America contributed towards the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global metal structural insulation panels market. However, the Asia-Pacific is predicted to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific metal structural insulation panels market is slated to record the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast timeline. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading Players:

Leading players of the global metal structural insulation panels market analyzed in the research include ACME Panel, PFB Corp., American Insulated Panel, KPS Global, Extreme Panel Technologies, Inc., Ingreen Systems, Metl-Span, Kingspan Group PLC, Owens Corning, and Structural Panels Inc.

The report evaluates these major participants in the global metal structural insulation panels industry. These participants have executed a spectrum of key business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer base, product development, strategic collaborations, and joint ventures for expanding product lines in the global markets and extending the global market growth. The market research report aids the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and impact of new technology land product launches on the overall market size.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

