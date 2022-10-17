Global Metal Packaging Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Company Logo

Global Metal Packaging Market

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal packaging market reached a value of US$ 154 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 184.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.08% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Metal packaging refers to various enclosing and protecting materials that are manufactured using steel and aluminum sheets. Some of the most common types of metal packaging materials include aerosol and beverage cans, containers, barrels, drums, foils caps and closures.

They protect the contents from moisture and bacteria and enable the storage of perishable products without refrigeration. These materials also offer benefits, such as compactness, high density, toughness, malleability and thermal conductivity, owing to which they are extensively utilized for packaging food, beverages, industrial products, and personal care and pharmaceutical products.



The growing food and beverage industry currently represent as one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Metal packaging, especially aluminum cans, is one of the most preferred packaging solutions for storing various beverages, such as beer, sparkling wines, sodas, iced teas, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks and coffee-based refreshments. Increasing adoption of metal packaging by organic food manufacturers is also providing a boost to the market growth.

This is further catalyzed by the growing consumer awareness regarding the various health benefits of preserving organic produce in metal-based packaging products. Additionally, the advent of resealable and customizable cans that offer improved functionality and storage capacities is creating a positive outlook for the market growth.

Manufacturers are developing innovative and aesthetically appealing designs for various personal care products to expand their consumer base. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of aerosol cans in the pharmaceutical industry, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and rapid urbanization across the globe, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alcoa Corporation, Amcor Plc, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc., Silgan Holdings Incorporated, Greif Incorporated, Ardagh Group S.A., Can-Pack S.A., Tubex Holding GmbH, BWAY Corporation, CPMC Holdings Limited, Rexam Plc, Ton YI Industrial Corporation, etc.



