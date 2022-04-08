Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Type, By End User, By Construction, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027

Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Type (Disc Metal Oxide Varistor, Strap Metal Oxide Varistor, Block Metal Oxide Varistor, Ring Metal Oxide Varistor, Others), By End User (Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Telecom Equipment, Industrial Power Electronics, Lighting Ballasts, Others), By Construction (Surface Mounted, Through Hole), By Sales Channel (Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider, Aftermarket), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027

New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Type, By End User, By Construction, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027"

The global metal oxide varistor market was valued at USD8,693.25 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.17% in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The expected roll-out of 5G technology and the growing popularity of the Internet of Things technology and devices are the primary factors driving the global metal oxide varistor market. Also, the ongoing advancements in metal oxide varistor technology and the rapid shift from traditional lighting to LED lighting are the other factors expected to accelerate the growth of the global metal oxide varistor market through the next five years.
The adoption of digital technology by organizations to optimize business operations and employee monitoring and tracking boosts the demand for connected devices.Also, the growing expenditure of consumers is enabling them to afford smart devices, including smart phones, laptops, monitors, which are prone to get damaged due to fluctuating voltage and power outages.

Need to protect the devices from getting damaged can be done by using metal oxide varistor. The growing sales of connected devices across the globe are expected to accelerate the demand for the global metal oxide varistor market through the next five years.
The global metal oxide varistor market is segmented into type, end user, construction, sales channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is divided into disc metal oxide varistor, strap metal oxide varistor, block metal oxide varistor, ring metal oxide varistor, and others.

The disc metal oxide varistor dominated the market in 2021 by capturing a market share of 41.56% and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Disc metal oxide varistor is the most common voltage clamper and can be used for a wide variety of voltage. It absorbs the destructive energy and dissipates the energy in the form of heat, thereby preventing system damage.
TDK Corporation, Kemet Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Littelfuse, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Elpro International Limited, Dean Technology Inc., MDE Semiconductor, Inc., Amotech Co., Ltd., Kyocera AVX Components Corporation, General Electric Company, Moda-InnoChips Co., Ltd., Centra Science Corp., Chenshuo Electronics (Jiujiang) Co., Ltd. are the leading market players operating in the global metal oxide varistor market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global metal oxide varistor market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global metal oxide varistor market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast the global metal oxide varistor market into type, end user, construction, sales channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global metal oxide varistor market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the global metal oxide varistor market.
• To conduct pricing analysis for the global metal oxide varistor market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global metal oxide varistor market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the metal oxide varistor manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global metal oxide varistor market all over the world.
The analyst calculated the global metal oxide varistor market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Metal oxide varistor manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to metal oxide varistor
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as metal oxide varistor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global metal oxide varistor market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Type:
o Disc Metal Oxide Varistor
o Strap Metal Oxide Varistor
o Block Metal Oxide Varistor
o Ring Metal Oxide Varistor
o Others
• Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By End User:
o Consumer Electronics
o Telecom Equipment
o Automotive Electronics
o Industrial Power Electronics
o Lighting Ballasts
o Others
• Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Construction:
o Through Hole
o Surface Mounted
• Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Sales Channel:
o Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider
o Aftermarket
• Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Region:
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Taiwan
South Korea
India
Australia
o Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Russia
Spain
Netherlands
Poland
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
South Africa
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Chile

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global metal oxide varistor market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
