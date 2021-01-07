Global Metal-organic Frameworks Markets, 2018-2020 & 2020-2025
Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal-organic Frameworks: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an updated review of metal-organic frameworks, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these products.
The publisher delineates the current market status for metal-organic frameworks, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The MOF market is analyzed based on the following segments: metal node type, composition, configuration, shape, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.
In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of MOF technology are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for MOFs are also identified and grouped in segments (chemical/petrochemical/environmental, energy, sensors and instrumentation, life sciences, electronics and optoelectronics, and others).
The second section provides a technological review of metal-organic frameworks. This section offers a detailed description of MOF materials, their properties, configurations, and typical fabrication methods. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2017, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.
The third section entails a global market analysis for metal-organic frameworks. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (metal node type, composition, configuration, shape, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2018 and 2019, and estimates for 2020. Revenues are at the manufacturing level.
The analysis of current revenues for metal-organic frameworks is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for metal-organic frameworks within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2020 through 2025.
In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers of metal-organic frameworks, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.
The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to MOF materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, material type, and application.
Report Includes:
Detailed review of metal-organic frameworks, focusing on material chemistry, properties, configurations, fabrication technologies and applications
Estimation of current market size and market share analysis of MOFs by material chemistry, composition, configuration, shape, application, and region, with growth forecasts through 2025 for each market segment
Insight into the fabrication processes for these organic-inorganic materials, and discussion of major manufacturing and technical issues
Opportunities and highlights of this innovation-driven materials market, and the major regions and countries involved in market developments
Emphasis on the current research and development activities related to MOFs resulting in the issuance of patents, and identification of key industry players and their competitive landscape
A relevant patent analysis for metal-organic frameworks and summary of the recently awarded U.S. patents along with their general trends
Profiles of the leading companies active in the global market, including BASF, NanoResearch Elements, Matrix Sensors, Samsung Electronics and Strem Chemicals
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Metal-organic Frameworks
Sorbents
Milestones in the History of Metal-organic Frameworks and Recent Events
Current and Emerging Applications for Metal-organic Frameworks
Chemical/Petrochemical/Environmental
Energy
Sensors and Instrumentation
Life Sciences
Electronics and Optoelectronics
Others
Chapter 4 Technology
Introduction
Materials
Metal Components
Organic Linkers
Guest Species
Multifunctionality
MOF Composites and Derivatives
Porosity
Configurations
Rigid and Flexible MOFs
Fabrication Processes for Metal-organic Frameworks
Hydrothermal and Solvothermal Methods
Microwave-assisted Synthesis
Sonochemical Synthesis
Electrochemical Synthesis
Mechanochemical Synthesis
Spray Drying
Thin Film Fabrication
Ultrathin Film Fabrication
Membrane Fabrication
3D Printing
Incorporation of Guest Species
Latest Technological Developments, 2017 to Present
MOFs for Bioimaging
MOFs for Flexible Displays
Process for MOF Mass Production
MOFs for Cryopreservation of Red Blood Cells
Other Relevant R&D Activities
Chapter 5 Global Markets
Outline of Analysis
Global Market Summary
Current Market Status
Market by Metal Node Type
Market for by Composition
Market by Configuration
Market by Shape
Market by Application
Market by Region
Market Growth Trends
Chemical/Petrochemical/Environmental
Energy
Sensors and Instrumentation
Life Sciences
Electronics and Optoelectronics
Other Technological Trends
Regional Trends
Market Forecast
Market by Metal Node Type
Market by Composition
Market by Configuration
Market for MOFs by Shape
Market by Application
Market by Country/Region
Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles
Leading Suppliers of Metal-organic Frameworks
Distribution of Leading Suppliers by Material Type and Region
Other Industry Players
Company Profiles
Acsynam
BASF
Chemazone
Framergy
Green Science Alliance
Immaterial
Inmondo Tech
Matrix Sensors
MOF Technologies
Mofapps
Mofworx
Nanoresearch Elements
Nanoshel
Novomof
Numat Technologies
Profmof
Promethean Particles
Samsung Electronics
Strem Chemicals
Xfnano
Select Insights from Industry Leaders
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis
Introduction
Summary of Recently Awarded Patents
General Trends
Trends by Country and Region
Trends by Assignee
Trends by Patent Category
Trends by Material Type
Trends by Application
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77myut
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900