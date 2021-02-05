Global Metal Ore Mining Market Report 2020-2027: U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.4% CAGR
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metal Ore Mining estimated at US$495.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$873.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Gold, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9% CAGR to reach US$226.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Iron segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22% share of the global Metal Ore Mining market.
The U. S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Metal Ore Mining market in the U. S. is estimated at US$143.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$156.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$156.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Silver Segment Corners a 18% Share in 2020
In the global Silver segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$67.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$112.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$125.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Metal Ore Mining Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Metal Ore Mining Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Current & Future Analysis for Metal Ore Mining by Segment - Gold, Iron, Silver, Uranium, Vanadium and All Other Metal Ore Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Historic Review for Metal Ore Mining by Segment - Gold, Iron, Silver, Uranium, Vanadium and All Other Metal Ore Mining Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
USA 15-Year Perspective for Metal Ore Mining by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gold, Iron, Silver, Uranium, Vanadium and All Other Metal Ore Mining for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
