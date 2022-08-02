The Global Mental Health Market is expected to grow by $ 201.41 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Mental Health Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the mental health market and it is poised to grow by $ 201. 41 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.

06% during the forecast period. Our report on the mental health market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of mental health disorders, advances in understanding genetics, neuroscience, endocrinology, and other relevant fields, and strategic initiatives by market vendors.

The mental health market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The mental health market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Emergency mental health services

• Outpatient counselling

• Inpatient hospital treatment services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emergence of virtual behavioral/mental health services as one of the prime reasons driving the mental health market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing need for sustainable mental health systems among war-affected people and rising mental health reforms in developing economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mental health market covers the following areas:

• Mental health market sizing

• Mental health market forecast

• Mental health market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mental health market vendors that include Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc., American Hospital Association, Ascension, Behavioral Health Network Inc., CareTech Holdings Plc, Cigna Corp., Crestwood Behavioral Health Inc., Kennebec Behavioral Health, LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY HEALTH, North Range Behavioral Health, Promises Behavioral Health, Pyramid Healthcare Inc., REM Minnesota, Strategic Behavioral Health, TEAMCare Behavioral Health LLC, The Jason Foundation Inc., Thrive Behavioral Health Inc., Unison Behavioral Health, and Universal Health Services Inc. Also, the mental health market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

