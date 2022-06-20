Global Menstrual Cup Market Size worth USD 957.5 Million by 2028 | With stunning 5.1% CAGR, Says Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Menstrual Cup Market finds that the increasing women population is expediting the market growth. In addition, increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing government initiatives for women’s healthcare are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Menstrual Cup Market.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 710.5 Million in the year 2021.

The Global Menstrual Cup Market size is forecasted to reach USD 957.5 Million by the year 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Menstrual Cup Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Disposable, Reusable), by Material Type (Medical grade silicones, Natural gum rubber (Latex), Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), by Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Pharmacies & Retail Stores), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Rising Women Population to Drive the Market Growth

In the last few years, the global market has witnessed a significant boost in the demand for Menstrual Cup Markets. It is estimated that the increase in the number of women will affect the dynamics of the market during the forecast period. The growing female population is a key factor in the development of the market in both developed and developing countries. According to the World Bank Group, the female population in the United States was expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 3.3% from 2015 to 2020 and will increase to 167.47 million by 2020. As the female population grows, so does the consumption of female health products. Therefore, the number of women demographics is increasing, further driving the market growth.

Increasing Investment in Healthcare Infrastructure to Stimulate the Market Growth

Another key factor influencing the growth of the market is the rising healthcare costs which will help infrastructure improvement. The government is taking initiatives to educate women about hygiene through different campaigns. Guidelines for the use of cups also drive product demand in the global market. In addition, various government agencies are working to improve healthcare infrastructure through more funding, which will further impact market dynamics.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Menstrual Cup market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% during the forecast period.

The Menstrual Cup market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 710.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 957.5 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Menstrual Cup market.



Segmentation of the Global Menstrual Cup Market:

Product Type Disposable Reusable

Material Type Medical Grade Silicones Natural Gum Rubber (Latex) Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

Distribution Channel Online Stores Pharmacies & Retail Stores

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the pharmaceutical industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Menstrual Cup Market

North America dominated the Global Menstrual Cup Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing technological advancements and rising medical costs in this region. Moreover, the presence of major players and the increasing use of pharmaceuticals will further increase the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, the increase in the prevalence of dysmenorrhea and menstrual health diseases for the treatment in this region is also expected to support the regional growth of the market. Also, the development of healthcare infrastructure and rising government initiatives will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.

List of Prominent Players in Menstrual Cup Market:

Blossom Cup

Diva International Inc.

Fleurcup

Intimina

Jaguara S.R.O.

Lune Group Oy Ltd.

Lena Cup

Mooncup Ltd.

Me Luna Gmbh

Saalt LLC.

Sterne (Si-Line)

The Flex Company

Yuuki Company S.R.O.



Recent Developments:

November 2021: The Invent Medic launched the next generation Menstrual Cup Market under the brand name “Eufemia”. It is thinner than other Menstrual Cup Markets on the market, to deliver a product that is more comfortable, safe, and leakage-free.

January 2020: Diva International Inc. announced the launch of an awareness campaign to improve menstrual education for young people. The company has partnered with Plan International Canada to organize a campaign. Through this awareness campaign, the company promotes brand awareness among indigenous girls.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Menstrual Cup Market?

How will the Menstrual Cup Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Menstrual Cup Market?

What is the Menstrual Cup market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Menstrual Cup Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Menstrual Cup Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

