The Global Memory Cards Market is expected to grow by $565.28 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.19% during the forecast period

Our report on the memory cards market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Memory Cards Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028480/?utm_source=GNW
19% during the forecast period. Our report on the memory cards market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the requirement for storage devices in cameras and camcorders, the proliferation of UHD content, and the high demand for compact storage devices.

The memory cards market is segmented as below:
By Type
• SD card
• Compact flash
• Memory stick
• Multimedia card

By Application
• Mobile phones
• Camera
• Computer and laptops

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing need for high-capacity solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the memory cards market growth during the next few years. Also, high adoption of micro-sd, micro SDHC, and micro SDXC cards and smart technology in memory cards will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the memory cards market covers the following areas:
• Memory cards market sizing
• Memory cards market forecast
• Memory cards market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading memory cards market vendors that include ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Apacer Technology Inc., ATP Electronics Inc., Cactus Technologies Ltd., Delkin Devices Inc., Innodisk Corp., Integral Memory Plc, KINGMAX Technology Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Lexar Co. Ltd., Magic Ram Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PNY Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., SUNROBOTICS Technologies, Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp. Also, the memory cards market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
