Global Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Market to Reach $25.5 bn by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Surge in investments in the construction sector for infrastructural development and investments by governments to develop smart electricity grids that fulfill rise in demand for electricity drive the growth of the global medium voltage cable accessories market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2030.

Portland, OR, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medium voltage cable accessories market generated $15.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $25.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Surge in investments in the construction sector for infrastructural development and investments by governments to develop smart electricity grids that fulfill rise in demand for electricity drive the growth of the global medium voltage cable accessories market. However, high failure rate of medium voltage cable accessories restrains the market growth. On the other hand, surge in the installation of underground cables and rise in the number of data centers present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 450+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10550

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • Manufacturing activities in the electronics systems and devices sector stopped partially or completely due to lockdown measures implemented in various countries. Challenges such as raw material shortage and supply chain disruptions occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • The demand for medium voltage cable accessories from the construction reduced considerably due to stoppage of ongoing construction activities and postponement of new construction activities. However, the demand is expected to rise steadily post-pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global medium voltage cable accessories market based on product type, technology, installation, voltage range, industry vertical, and region.

Based on technology, the heat shrink segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the segments such as cold shrink and pre-molded terminations.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10550

Based on industry vertical, the government utilities segment contributing to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fifths of the global medium voltage cable accessories market, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the construction segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10550?reqfor=covid

Leading players of the global orthodontics market analyzed in the research include 3M, Nexans, Compaq International (P) Limited, Phoenix Technology Group Co., Ltd., NKT A/S, REPL International Limited, Raychem AG, Sumitomo Electric U.S.A., Inc., ABB Group, TE Connectivity, Prysmian, and Yamuna Infra & Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • So what do the Maple Leafs do now?

    After their crushing first-round exit, and their fifth in as many seasons, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie try to make sense of the Maple Leafs' future.

  • Blues ride unconventional lineup into NHL's second round

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues eliminated the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a mid-series goalie change and an unconventional lineup. Now, the team heads to Colorado to face the top-seeded Avalanche in the second round. “I don’t mind starting the playoffs on the road,” Blues forward David Perron said. “I think a lot of times you have just nerves sitting at home and when you start on the road, you’re at the hotel kind of sitting with the guys.” The Blues

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports ap

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Canadian men to host Iran in June soccer friendly at B.C. Place Stadium

    Canada will host Iran in a men's soccer friendly on June 5 in Vancouver. The match is part of a two-game homestand at B.C. Place Stadium. The Canadian men will open CONCACAF Nations League A play there against Curacao on June 9 before closing out the FIFA international window with another CONCACAF Nations League game against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on June 13. Canada, ranked 38th in the world, and No. 21 Iran are both preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November. Canada will play i

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Pat Maroon on officiating in Leafs-Lightning series: 'It feels like preseason'

    Pat Maroon doesn't seem to be too fond of the whistle in the Leafs-Lightning series.

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.