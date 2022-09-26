Global Medical X-Ray Tube Market Size to reach $4030.12 Mn by 2030 | CAGR of 4.19 %: Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, USA, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical X-Ray Tube Market Size was valued at USD 3,010.1 Million in 2021, the market is projected to grow USD 4030.12 Million in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.19 %. as per the latest research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

The performance and reliability of medical X-ray sources for imaging humans are crucial from ethical, clinical, and economic perspectives. Recently, medical X-ray tubes deliver unprecedented performance and enhanced reliability. But, metrics for benchmarking has to change. Modern terms for product comparison still need to penetrate the market and to be implemented in practice. It is time to abandon heat units and comply with the latest standards, which consider current technology.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 75 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “Global Medical X-Ray Tube Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Stationary Anode Medical X-Ray Tube, And Rotating Anode Medical X-Ray Tube), By Application (Mobile And Small Portable Dental Systems, General Medical Systems, CT Scanning Process, Angiography Systems, Mammography Systems, And Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, And Africa), Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents

Security, metallurgy, non-destructive testing, and other industrial applications have all found use for X-rays. One of the primary factors driving the market's growth is technological advancement. Over the last few decades, the use of X-rays has expanded far beyond the domain of medicine. The sizes of these systems have reduced in size significantly as a result of electronic advancements. X-ray machines are now used in a variety of fields, including airport security, baggage scanning, and metallurgical applications, thanks to the availability of compact systems. Furthermore, rising medical cases and accidental injuries around the world are influencing the market's growth.

The world is currently dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. In severe cases, this infection causes pneumonia, severe and acute respiratory disorders, multiple organ failure, and death. The severity of the disease can be predicted, and the risks of serious respiratory complications can be reduced, by using X-ray scans or CT scans, which are a quick screening and accurate method of eliminating the lethal complications. This will most likely drive the global market.

The current pandemic scenario benefits medical and healthcare applications greatly. Several associations and governing bodies around the world have made CT and X-ray imaging the primary mode of examination for determining the presence of COVID-19-related symptoms in patients. According to Siemens Healthiness, studies conducted by multiple researchers discovered that X-ray examinations have a 25% to 69% lower sensitivity for COVID-19-related lung shadowing.

Many advances in medical radiation equipment and techniques have been seen as a result of technological advancements and the increasing adoption of technology in the healthcare industry. One of the significant advancements in interventional x-ray over the last few years has been a greater emphasis on core and supporting technologies to provide high-quality, high-resolution images without a corresponding increase in radiation dose.

The major players in the market holding highest shares and driving the market includes the Siemens Healthineers AG, Dunlee (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Varex Imaging Corporation, Oxford Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Canon Electron Tubes & Devices Co., Ltd., Malvern Panalytical Ltd , IAE.Sp.A., Brand X-ray Tube Co., Inc., Nagel & Goller Röntgen-Vertriebs GmbH, and among others.

Furthermore, in the United States alone, over 30% of emergency department visits by the chronically ill are avoidable, resulting in avoidable costs of over USD 9 Million each year. The rise in chronic diseases emphasizes the importance of screening techniques for proper and timely treatment and care. X-rays are still used to diagnose chronic diseases such as those of the exocrine pancreas, lungs, bones, and abdomen. In addition, the X-ray tube is widely used in the region for inspection purposes. The majority of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine are trafficked across the southwest border, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DFA). It is mostly smuggled into the US through legal ports of entry, which means it comes within feet of a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer. Furthermore, CBP has admitted that it only scans 2% of all private passenger vehicles and 16% of commercial vehicles at land borders.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease is driving health-care reforms to place a greater emphasis on early disease detection. This, in turn, increases demand for diagnostic tests and, as a result, the number of diagnostic tests performed globally each year. This fueled the global X-ray tubes market's growth in 2020. In 1980, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that approximately 9 million computed tomography scans were performed worldwide. The increased demand for diagnostic tests, as well as the introduction of new and advanced products and technologies into the market, such as computed tomography (CT) imaging, have increased the number of CT scans worldwide. Each year, nearly 80 million scans are performed in the United States alone.

