ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Writing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032168/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Medical Writing Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Medical Writing estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Clinical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Regulatory segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR



The Medical Writing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)

- Cactus Communications

- Clinexa Life Sciences Pvt

- Covance, Inc.

- Freyr Solutions

- INCLIN

- IQVIA

- OMICS International

- Parexel International Corp

- SIRO CLINPHARM

- SYNCHROGENIX

- Trilogy Writing & Consulting GmBH





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032168/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Medical Writing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Writing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clinical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Clinical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Clinical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Regulatory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Regulatory by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Regulatory by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scientific by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Scientific by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Scientific by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharma & Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biotech Companies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Contract Research Organizations by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Contract Research

Organizations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Journalism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Medical Journalism by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Medical Journalism by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Education by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Medical Education by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Medical Education by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medico Marketing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Medico Marketing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Medico Marketing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Medical Writing Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Medical Writing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Type - Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Medical Writing by Type -

Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical, Regulatory,

Scientific and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Contract Research Organizations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Medical Writing by End-Use -

Pharma & Biotech Companies and Contract Research Organizations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies and Contract Research Organizations for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Application - Medical Journalism, Medical

Education, Medico Marketing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Medical Writing by

Application - Medical Journalism, Medical Education, Medico

Marketing and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 43: USA 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Journalism, Medical Education, Medico Marketing and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Type - Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Medical Writing by Type -

Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical,

Regulatory, Scientific and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Contract Research Organizations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Medical Writing by End-Use -

Pharma & Biotech Companies and Contract Research

Organizations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies and Contract Research Organizations for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Application - Medical Journalism, Medical

Education, Medico Marketing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Medical Writing by

Application - Medical Journalism, Medical Education, Medico

Marketing and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 52: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Journalism, Medical Education, Medico Marketing and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Medical Writing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Type - Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Medical Writing by Type -

Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical, Regulatory,

Scientific and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Contract Research Organizations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Medical Writing by End-Use -

Pharma & Biotech Companies and Contract Research

Organizations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies and Contract Research Organizations for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Application - Medical Journalism, Medical

Education, Medico Marketing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Medical Writing by

Application - Medical Journalism, Medical Education, Medico

Marketing and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Journalism, Medical Education, Medico Marketing and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Medical Writing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Type - Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Medical Writing by Type -

Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical, Regulatory,

Scientific and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Contract Research Organizations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Medical Writing by End-Use -

Pharma & Biotech Companies and Contract Research

Organizations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies and Contract Research Organizations for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Application - Medical Journalism, Medical

Education, Medico Marketing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Medical Writing by

Application - Medical Journalism, Medical Education, Medico

Marketing and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 70: China 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Journalism, Medical Education, Medico Marketing and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Medical Writing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Medical Writing by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Type - Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Medical Writing by Type -

Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical,

Regulatory, Scientific and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Contract Research Organizations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Medical Writing by End-Use -

Pharma & Biotech Companies and Contract Research

Organizations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies and Contract Research Organizations for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Application - Medical Journalism, Medical

Education, Medico Marketing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Medical Writing by

Application - Medical Journalism, Medical Education, Medico

Marketing and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 82: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Journalism, Medical Education, Medico Marketing and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Medical Writing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Type - Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Medical Writing by Type -

Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical,

Regulatory, Scientific and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Contract Research Organizations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Medical Writing by End-Use -

Pharma & Biotech Companies and Contract Research

Organizations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies and Contract Research Organizations for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Application - Medical Journalism, Medical

Education, Medico Marketing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Medical Writing by

Application - Medical Journalism, Medical Education, Medico

Marketing and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 91: France 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Journalism, Medical Education, Medico Marketing and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Medical Writing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Type - Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Medical Writing by Type -

Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical,

Regulatory, Scientific and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Contract Research Organizations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Medical Writing by

End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies and Contract Research

Organizations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies and Contract Research Organizations for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Application - Medical Journalism, Medical

Education, Medico Marketing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Medical Writing by

Application - Medical Journalism, Medical Education, Medico

Marketing and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 100: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Journalism, Medical Education, Medico Marketing and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Type - Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Medical Writing by Type -

Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical,

Regulatory, Scientific and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Contract Research Organizations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Medical Writing by End-Use -

Pharma & Biotech Companies and Contract Research

Organizations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies and Contract Research Organizations for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Application - Medical Journalism, Medical

Education, Medico Marketing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Medical Writing by

Application - Medical Journalism, Medical Education, Medico

Marketing and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 109: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Journalism, Medical Education, Medico Marketing and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Medical Writing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Type - Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Medical Writing by Type -

Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical, Regulatory,

Scientific and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Contract Research Organizations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Medical Writing by End-Use -

Pharma & Biotech Companies and Contract Research Organizations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies and Contract Research Organizations for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Application - Medical Journalism, Medical

Education, Medico Marketing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Medical Writing by

Application - Medical Journalism, Medical Education, Medico

Marketing and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 118: UK 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Journalism, Medical Education, Medico Marketing and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Type - Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Medical Writing by Type -

Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical,

Regulatory, Scientific and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies and

Contract Research Organizations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Medical Writing by End-Use -

Pharma & Biotech Companies and Contract Research

Organizations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies and Contract Research Organizations for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Application - Medical Journalism, Medical

Education, Medico Marketing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Medical Writing by

Application - Medical Journalism, Medical Education, Medico

Marketing and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 127: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Medical Writing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Journalism, Medical Education, Medico Marketing and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Writing by Type - Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032168/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



