Global Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Ultrasound Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Ultrasound Equipment estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027. Diagnostic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Therapeutic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Medical Ultrasound Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Spike in Demand from Primary Care and POC Segments Aids Ultrasound Market during COVID-19 Crisis
Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in U.S Hospitals
COVID-19 Throws Spotlight on Lung Ultrasound as Pivotal Medical Imaging Modality
Cardiac & Vascular Ultrasound for COVID-19 Patients
Airway and Abdominal Ultrasound for COVID-19 Patients
Medical Ultrasound: An Overview
Comparison of Ultrasound against Other Imaging Modalities
Application Areas
Market Outlook: Long Term
Developing Countries Drive Future Growth
Major Challenges
Cost-Effectiveness of Ultrasound vis-a-vis Other Imaging Modalities
Compact Portable Ultrasound Systems Lend Traction to Point-of-Care Imaging
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Landscape
Consolidation Remains Rampant
Major Acquisitions in Ultrasound Space: 2010-2020 (1H)
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 71 Featured)
BK Medical APS
Canon Medical Systems Corporation
Esaote SPA
FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.
GE Healthcare
Hitachi Healthcare Manufacturing, Ltd.
Mindray Medical International Limited.
Misonix, Inc.
Philips Healthcare
Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.
Siemens Healthineers
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Advances Spur Growth
Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Ultrasound Systems
Enhanced Visualization Methods Enter the Ultrasound Space
Improved Electronics Drive Development of Advanced Systems
Automated Ultrasound Scanning Improves Department Efficiency
Advances in Compact Ultrasound Systems
Ergonomics Gains Importance in New Product Designs
Elastography Makes Waves in Ultrasound Industry
Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence
Increasing Rates of Breast Cancer Drives Ultrasound Presence as a Supplementary Imaging Tool for Breast Cancer
Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Demand for Echocardiography
Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Procedure Share: 2020E
Emphasis on Improved Healthcare Delivery Drives Use of Ultrasound in Prenatal Diagnostics
Ultrasound for Therapeutic Applications: Largely Untapped
Select FDA Approved Modes for Ultrasound Therapy
Focused Ultrasound: Multiple Therapeutic Possibilities
Application of Ultrasound in Alleviating Parkinson's Tremors
Prevalence of Kidney Stones Drives Use of Ultrasound Technology
Advancements in Ultrasound Fusion Technology
Ultrasound and MRI Imaging: An Efficient Combination
Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications
Commercially Available Contrast Agents for Cardiology Applications
Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Set for Strong Growth
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
Demographic Factors Buoy Demand for Ultrasound Equipment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Impact of Covid-19
POCUS Gains Significance Amid the Pandemic
Technological Innovations Drive Adoption
Ageing Demographics: Major Driving Factor
Portable Compact Ultrasound Systems Grow in Significance
Competitive Scenario
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
Market Overview
Market Analytics
CHINA
Market Overview
Large Population & Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Future Growth
Leading Players
Market Analytics
EUROPE
Market Overview
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Market Analytics
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
Market Analytics
SOUTH KOREA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 71
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8s9hfu
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900