The Global Medical Tourism Market is forecast to grow by USD 35.36 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.26% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Medical Tourism Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the medical tourism market and is forecast to grow by USD 35.36 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.26% during the forecast period.

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Tourism Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192390/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the medical tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by availability of low-cost treatment options, rise in international accreditation by hospitals, and growing adoption of cosmetic surgery.



The medical tourism market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Cardiovascular treatment

• Cosmetic treatment

• Fertility treatment

• Orthopedics treatment

• Others



By Service Type

• Private

• Public



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing focus on technological advancement as one of the prime reasons driving the medical tourism market growth during the next few years. Also, joint ventures and collaboration between vendors and geographical expansion by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medical tourism market covers the following areas:

• Medical tourism market sizing

• Medical tourism market forecast

• Medical tourism market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical tourism market vendors that include Anadolu Medical Center, Apollo International Ltd., Asian Heart Institute, Asian institute of medical sciences, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH and Co. KGaA, Athina Global Health, Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Co. Ltd., Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co. Ltd., BNH Medical Centre Co. Ltd., Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co. Ltd., Clalit Research Institute, Clemenceau Medical Center, Dr. B. L. Kapur Memorial Hospital, Global Health Ltd., IHH Healthcare Berhad, Min Sheng General Hospital, Raffles Medical Group Ltd., Spire Healthcare Group Plc, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp. Also, the medical tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192390/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



