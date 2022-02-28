Global Medical Supply Delivery Service Market By Mode of Service, By End Use, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The Global Medical Supply Delivery Services Market size is expected to reach $93. 7 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 9. 4% CAGR during the forecast period. Medical supplies are basically any equipment or medication that is majorly required for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and injuries.

Medical supplies are items that are essential for performing surgeries such as surgery kits and syringes, and consumable medicines such as tablets and syrups. Medical supplies play a very crucial role in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities. Lack of medical supplies can cause a major failure to healthcare infrastructures resulting in a delay in patient’s treatment procedure or even life loss.

Medical drones offer immediate aid, minimizing travel time to the patient, facilitating the reduction of issues in injury cases due to a short time to wait for rescue, and supporting and enhancing the essential operations of medical emergency teams.

COVID-19 Impact

The diffusion of the novel coronavirus has driven the healthcare sector of numerous developed, developing and under-developed countries to significant failure. Hospitals across the world were running out of beds, medicines, and oxygen. Healthcare facilities all over the world were unable to meet the treatment requirements of patients. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic also demolished the economic infrastructures across the world. However, the COVID-19, for the medical supply delivery service market, presented a lucrative hub comprising substantial growth opportunities.

Market Growth Factors:

A growing number of government efforts

For the development of any industry or any sector of the market, support from the administration of the respective area is a must. Therefore, there is a rise in the number of efforts that are being given by the government of various countries all over the world is a major reason that is propelling the consumption of medical supply delivery services across the world. Increasing government initiatives to spread awareness about the efficiency and convenience that is offered by medical supply delivery services is allowing the penetration of these services into the healthcare sector across the world.

Abrupt introduction of severe contagious infections

In the post-pandemic period, various countries are focused on establishing a robust healthcare infrastructure for the treatment of various disorders. The abrupt appearance of various severe infections is a subject matter of crucial concern. The sudden emergence of severe infections such as the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic is constantly pushing the healthcare sector across the world to deploy robust treatment facilities.



Market Restraining Factors:

Insufficient capabilities of the prevailing infrastructure

While delivering medical supplies, there are a few requirements that are essential to be fulfilled by the provider such as sufficient production of the products, as well as an adequate amount of transportation medium. Setting up medical supply delivery services needs a significant as well as efficient infrastructure. There is a broad variety of preparations and procedures that are meant to be completed while setting up medical supply delivery services. Due to the increased demand for medical supply delivery services, the lack of required strength of the infrastructure to fulfill the consumers’ requirement may majorly disrupt the growth of the medical supply delivery service market.

Mode of Services Outlook

Based on Mode of Service, the market is segmented into Courier Delivery and Drone Delivery. In 2020, the drone delivery segment held a substantial revenue share of the medical supply delivery service market. Medical drones showcased an increased demand as public acceptance grows in developing nations, moving the market forward. Drone rules are changing, which is encouraging the use of drones to improve efficiency, improve the direct-to-patient supply chain, and strengthen cold chain solutions.

End Use Outlook

Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Pharmacies, Hospitals, Laboratories, Clinics, Patients, and Others. In 2020, the patients segment also held a promising revenue share of the medical supply delivery service market. The growth of this segment is due to the development of medical delivery services that allow vulnerable patients to obtain medicines at their doorstep and avoid interaction with COVID-19 patients. Moreover, the increased number of COVID-19 patients that were home-isolated and needed medicines to be delivered at home also played a significant role in accelerating the growth of this segment.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Medical Supplies, Emergency Services, Lab Specimens & Reports, and Others. The lab specimens & reports segment held a promising revenue share of the medical supply delivery service market in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic raised the demand for these services, as providers sought to decrease the risk of contamination by ensuring contactless and on-time specimen delivery. There has also been an increasing determination to improve patient care by making these services more accessible in remote locations where road transportation is limited. In addition, the growing demand for faster and more cost-effective delivery of samples and specimens, as well as the expansion of healthcare logistics, real-time tracking offered by companies, , are all contributing to the segment’s growth.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the third largest revenue share of the medical supply delivery service market across the world. The market is growing due to rising healthcare expenditures, the use of new technologies, and the presence of global players.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the FedEx Corporation is the major forerunner in the Medical Supply Delivery Service Market. Companies such as Deutsche Post DHL Group, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Ceva Logistics are some of the key innovators in the Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ModivCare, Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Agiliti, Inc., FedEx Corporation, Ceva Logistics (CMA CGM Group), Wings Logistics Canada, Inc., International SOS (AEA International Holdings. Pte. Ltd.), Matternet, and Zipline.

Recent strategies deployed in Medical Supply Delivery Service Market

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Nov-2021: Zipline formed a partnership with Intermountain Healthcare, a not-for-profit healthcare system and is the largest healthcare provider. This partnership aimed to provide prescriptions and medical supplies to patients in the Salt Lake City metro area.

Nov-2021: Zipline entered into a partnership with Cardinal Health, an American multinational health care services company. This partnership aimed to provide on-demand autonomous aircraft delivery to pharmacies.

Sep-2021: Matternet joined hands with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH) and logistics company Skygo. Together, the entities aimed at a city-wide drone delivery network for the rapid transport of medical goods in Abu Dhabi.

Sep-2021: FedEx entered into a partnership with Salesforce, an American cloud-based software company. This partnership aimed to integrate Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Order Management with advanced capabilities from FedEx and ShopRunner, its e-commerce platform and subsidiary.

Mar-2021: Zipline partnered with Toyota Tsusho Corporation, a member of the Toyota Group. This partnership aimed to allow healthcare access for people and communities across Japan, even in the most remote areas of the country.

Jan-2021: DHL Express came into a partnership with Boeing, an aerospace company. Under this partnership, the global logistics company placed an order for an extra eight new Boeing 777 freighters. In addition, the companies would offer the highest quality and efficient services to their customers at the fastest possible transit times.

Jan-2021: CEVA Logistics entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Abu Dhabi Ports. Together, the entities would work with the Hope Consortium and would deliver vaccines and pharmaceutical products during the pandemic.

Dec-2020: UPS came into a partnership with McKesson, an American company distributing pharmaceuticals. Together, the companies aimed to deliver Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to the patients.

Nov-2020: DHL Supply Chain came into a partnership with Accuray Incorporated. This partnership aimed to strengthen the Accuray aftermarket supply chain and expand the company’s high-quality customer service around the globe.

Sep-2020: Zipline entered into a partnership with Walmart, an American multinational retail corporation. This partnership aimed to bring First-of-Its Kind Drone Delivery Service to the United States.

Jul-2020: Matternet partnered with UPS, American multinational shipping & receiving and supply chain Management Company. This partnership aimed to expand their ground-breaking hospital delivery network, with the addition of North Carolina’s Wake Forest Baptist Health medical campus to their operations.

May-2020: FedEx came into a partnership with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. This partnership aimed to integrate the global digital and logistics network of FedEx with the power of Microsoft’s intelligent cloud. The companies aimed to create opportunities for their customers via different joint offerings powered by Azure and Dynamics 365 that would utilize data and analytics solutions to reinvent the most important aspects of the commerce experience and allow businesses to better compete in this increasingly digital landscape.

May-2020: Zipline formed a partnership with Novant Health, a four-state integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers, and hospitals. This partnership aimed to launch the distribution of personal protective gear and medical equipment in North Carolina.

Apr-2020: Ceva Logistics partnered with General Motors, an American multinational automotive manufacturing company. This partnership aimed to coordinate the delivery of components from hundreds of suppliers to the production facility in Indiana. Ceva’s responsibilities involve supplier management, transportation & customs brokerage management, order management, and event monitoring.

Jan-2020: UPS formed a partnership with Henry Schein, an American distributor of health care products and services. This partnership aimed to explore ways under the oversight of the Federal Aviation Administration to test final-mile delivery where conventional road transport may be less efficient or timely.

Acquisitions and Mergers:

Oct-2021: Agiliti took over Sizewise Rentals, a manufacturer and distributor of specialty hospital beds, surfaces, and patient handling equipment. This acquisition aimed to expand the company’s footprint and relevant scale to its Equipment Solutions service line.

Sep-2021: ModivCare took over Care Finders Total Care, a personal care provider. This acquisition aimed to expand access to in-home personal care solutions for patients and supports the company’s strategy to strengthen its personal care platform.

Aug-2021: ModivCare entered into an agreement to acquire VRI Intermediate Holdings, an industry-leading provider of remote patient monitoring solutions. The acquisition of VRI would bring a national remote patient monitoring and medication management platform, which would boost the company’s strategy to develop a holistic suite of supportive care solutions designed to fulfill the social determinants of health, provide better care in the home, improve patient lives and minimize healthcare costs.

May-2021: ModivCare acquired nuVizz, WellRyde technology platform. This acquisition aimed to deploy WellRyde which would enable transportation providers and its Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial consumers to benefit from real-time visibility into their trips, providing critical access to care.

Geographical Expansions:

Sep-2021: CEVA Logistics expanded its global footprint by opening its temperature-controlled airfreight station adjacent to Singapore’s Changi International Airport. This expansion lies within the Free Trade Zone of the Airport Logistics Park of Singapore, facilitating effortless regional distribution in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region and offering in-transit storage, value-add services, and quick turnaround times for connecting to global markets.

Aug-2021: Matternet expanded its geographical footprints in India. The company would bring Matternet drones to greater reach, reliability, and speed to healthcare, and other everyday requirements of the population, along with reducing pollution and traffic.

Mar-2020: Matternet unveiled its new Matternet Station, a secure medical drone delivery portal for hospital campuses in the United States and Switzerland. This new station would expand the future of autonomous aerial systems, providing hospitals and their supply partners the ability to combine automated drone delivery into their laboratory and pharmacy operations.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Apr-2021: CEVA Logistics launched a new sub-brand to support better patient results via the company’s wide range of healthcare logistics services. The CEVA FORPATIENTS suite of healthcare logistics includes temperature-sensitive solutions, medical devices, pharma and biopharma, consumer health, hospital, and home care, along with diagnostic and laboratory services.

Apr-2020: Blue Dart Express released a service through which customers can send medicines to relatives living abroad. To get this medicine delivery service, customers require visiting any Blue Dart/DHL counter across India and giving a valid medical prescription for sending medicines overseas to their family / friends via the Blue Dart-DHL’s door-to-door express service.

