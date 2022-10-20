Global Medical Sensors Market to Surpass US$ 44,507.6 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

CMI

Seattle, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global medical sensors market is estimated to be valued at US$ 20,545.0 in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Medical Sensors Market:

Adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as technology advancements by key market players to increase product portfolio and to strengthen their position in the market is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, a manufacturer of semiconductor and imaging sensor products, announced that they had developed the world’s first 1 stacked complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor technology with 2-Layer Transistor Pixel. This new technology of image sensors widens dynamic range and elevate noise thereby improving imaging properties.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global medical sensors market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period due to the increasing inorganic growth strategies such as product launch by the key market players. For instance, in February 2020, Xiaomi Youpin, a manufacturer of healthcare electronics devices, announced that they had launched Bencom, a non-contact Infrared thermometer. Bemcom Infrared thermometer is equipped with high temperature sensor and working environment temperature compensation sensor, which can help to detect accurate temperature measurement data in various environments.

Among product type, biosensors are expected to boost the market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V., a medical device company announced that they had received (510k) clearance for Biosensor BX100 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This Biosensor BX100 will help to address a new approach to vital signs measurements and supports a clinical surveillance of higher acuity patients moving from intensive care units into lower acuity general care areas of a hospital.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global surgical energy devices market include Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., CONMED, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH., Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, B. Braun SE, Smith & Nephew, Apyx Medical, Stryker, ELMED Incorporated, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., 3M, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Megadyne Medical Products, Inc. Company

Market Segmentation:

Global Medical Sensors Market, By Product Type: Biosensors Temperature Sensors Image Sensors Accelerometers Pressure Sensors Flow (Air and Fluid) Sensors SQUID Others (Chemical, Position, Level, Force, etc.)

Global Medical Sensors Market, By Application: Surgical Diagnostic Therapeutic Monitoring

Global Medical Sensors Market, By End User: Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Medical Sensors Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







