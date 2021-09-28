Global Medical Plastics Markets Report 2021: CTP Including Polyolefins (PO), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and Polystyrene (PS) had the Highest Share in 2020
Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Plastics Market 2021 - Transformative Mega Trends Power the Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medical plastics offer remarkable benefits over conventional materials, such as metals, glass, and ceramics, and have been revolutionizing the medical industry over the last few years.
They are extremely cost-effective, flexible, durable, biocompatible, chemically inert, resistant to wear and tear, lightweight, and recyclable. Plastic materials offer miniaturization, greater ease of processing and sterilization and are being used worldwide for various medical applications including medical devices, surgical instruments, capital equipment, prosthetics, implants, and pharma packaging.
Both by value and volume, CTP including polyolefins (PO), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polystyrene (PS) had the highest share in the global medical plastics market in 2020 and are expected to retain it during the forecast period.
These polymers are extensively preferred due to their low costs, performance benefits, and wider availability. CTP are majorly used in packaging, such as manufacturing medical bottles, containers, prefilled syringes, caps and closures, blister packaging, blood bags, and other pharma and medical packaging products.
Developing countries, especially those in Asia-Pacific, MEASA, and Latin America are undergoing rapid economic development and urbanization and have emerged as prominent low-cost manufacturing hubs for various plastic-based medical products. The mature markets of North America and Europe are focused on acquiring sustainable value-added medical plastics while providing improved performance across diverse domains.
Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare industry witnessed a significant drop in elective and semi-elective medical procedures including plastic, replacement, exploratory, and cardiovascular surgeries in 2020, as hospitals focused on treating COVID-19 patients.
To retain their position in the supply chain and ensure a smooth product supply of products, medical plastic manufacturers are anticipated to strengthen long-term relationships with resin producers, distributors, compounders, and extruders.
In addition, the market is expected to exhibit mergers and acquisitions and vertical integration activities among companies to increase their product offerings and stay ahead of the competition. Companies are also focused on developing value-added and innovative product grades and enhancing the performance of existing ones to drive revenue growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Medical Plastics Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Medical Plastics Market
Medical Plastics Market Overview and Scope of Analysis
Medical Plastics Market Segmentation
Key Growth Metrics for Medical Plastics Market
Growth Drivers for the Medical Plastics Market
Growth Driver Analysis for Medical Plastics Market
Growth Restraints for the Medical Plastics Market
Growth Restraint Analysis for the Medical Plastics Market
Graphical Summary of Drivers and Restraints for Medical Plastics Market
Forecast Assumptions, Medical Plastics Market
Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Medical Plastics Market
Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Medical Plastics Market
Revenue Forecast by Plastic Types, Medical Plastics Market
Volume Shipment Forecast by Plastic Types, Medical Plastics Market
Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Plastic Types, Medical Plastics Market
Pricing Trends and Forecast, Medical Plastics Market
Pricing Trends and Forecast by Plastic Types, Medical Plastics Market
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Medical Plastics Market
Value Chain, Medical Plastics Market
Value Chain Analysis, Medical Plastics Market
Competitive Environment, Medical Plastics Market
Revenue Share, Medical Plastics Market
Revenue Share, Medical Plastics Market by Plastic Types
Revenue Share Analysis, Medical Plastics Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Commodity Thermoplastics
Commodity Thermoplastics - Segment Characteristics and Overview
Key Growth Metrics for Commodity Thermoplastics
Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Commodity Thermoplastics
Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Commodity Thermoplastics
Revenue Forecast by End-Products, Commodity Thermoplastics
Volume Shipment Forecast by End-products, Commodity Thermoplastics
Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by End-products, Commodity Thermoplastics
Revenue Forecast by Region, Commodity Thermoplastics
Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Commodity Thermoplastics
Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Commodity Thermoplastics
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Engineering Thermoplastics
Engineering Thermoplastics - Segment Characteristics and Overview
Key Growth Metrics for Engineering Thermoplastics
Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Engineering Thermoplastics
Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Engineering Thermoplastics
Revenue Forecast by End-products, Engineering Thermoplastics
Volume Shipment Forecast by End-products, Engineering Thermoplastics
Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by End-products, Engineering Thermoplastics
Revenue Forecast by Region, Engineering Thermoplastics
Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Engineering Thermoplastics
Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Engineering Thermoplastics
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Other Plastics
Other Plastics - Segment Characteristics and Overview
Key Growth Metrics for Other Plastics
Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Other Plastics
Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Other Plastics
Revenue Forecast by End-Products, Other Plastics
Volume Shipment Forecast by End-products, Other Plastics
Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by End-products, Other Plastics
Revenue Forecast by Region, Other Plastics
Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Medical Plastics Market for Other Plastics
Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Other Plastics
6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Medical Plastics Market
Growth Opportunity 1 - Continuous Demand for Cost-effective Medical Plastics in Developing Economies, 2020
Growth Opportunity 2 - Investment in High-quality Medical Plastics for the Developed World, 2020
Growth Opportunity 3 - Inorganic Growth Strategies and Value-driven Pricing Approach for Both Developed and Developing Economies, 2020
7. Next Steps
