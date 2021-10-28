Global Medical Microneedles Market Report 2021: What is the Size of the Market Today, who are the Market Share Leaders, and what will the Market Share be in 2026?
Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Markets for Medical Microneedles to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advances in materials processing - technologies that include micromachining, nanoprocessing and structured film forming - are creating new devices and new opportunities for minimally invasive medicine.
The processing techniques incorporate one or more technologies that enable the precise machining, extrusion, casting, and/or forming of from one to an array or grid of microneedles.
Microneedle technology has the potential to address the growing trend toward minimally invasive medicine by allowing the precise delivery of therapeutic agents to prescribed locations below the skin. Microneedles will also be a factor in continuous and ambulatory patient monitors and point-of-care diagnostics.
What You Will Learn
What are the recent developments in the area of medical microneedles? What medical applications and markets do they address?
How has technology evolved to advance the addressable market for medical microneedles?
What are the major factors driving development activity and investment in the medical microneedle segment?
What are the emerging therapeutic and diagnostic applications that are expected to drive growth in medical microneedle markets?
What is the size of the market today, who are the market share leaders, and what will the market share be in 2026?
How important are drug developer-device manufacturer relationships and what are the key alliances in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Medical Microneedles - The Current Landscape
Microneedle Demand Drivers
Population Demographics
Chronic Conditions & Dosing Frequency
Patient Self-care
Managed Care Initiatives
Microneedle Technology Overview
Microneedle Arrays & Array Geometries
Material Selection
Fabrication Methods
Microforming
Micromachining
Structured Films
Emerging Fabrication Methods
Additive Manufacturing
InkJet Printing
3D Printing
Electrospun Arrays
Electrodeposition
Magnetization-induced Self-assembly
Array Architectures
Stereolithography
Fused Deposition Modelling
Digital Light Processing
Selective Laser Sintering
Selective Laser Melting
Inkjet Printing
Microneedle Form Factors
Solid Microneedles
Coated Microneedles
Hollow Microneedles
Carbon Nanotubes
Ion Etching
C-MEMS
Electrolyte Sensing
Dissolving Microneedles
Hydrogels
Stretched Needles
Sustained Release Microneedles
Silk Microneedles
Syringe-mounted Microneedles
Soluvia
Specialty Microneedles
Phase Transition
Microprocessor-based Devices
Composite Microneedles
Light-responsive Microneedles
Flexible Arrays
Microneedles & Microfluidics
Wearable Microneedles
Microneedle Development Initiatives
Government Initiatives
Europe
Japan
North America
Academic Programs
Markets and Opportunities
Genetic/DNA/Nucleotide Therapeutics
Microneedle Drug Delivery
Intradermal
Microporation
Transdermal
nRNA
Dermatology
Imunotherapeutics
HIV
Metabolic
Diabetes
Neurology
Migraine
Alzheimer's Disease
Reproductive Health
Vaccines
Prophylactic Vaccines
Vaccine Dose Sparing
MARKET DATA
Market Participant Profiles
Companies Mentioned
BioSerenTach
Becton Dickinson
Corium
Debiotech
Fujifilm
Kindeva
LTS Lohmann
Micron Biomedical
MyLife Technologies B.V.
Nanopass
Nemaura
QuadMedicine
Sorrento Therapeutics
Vaxess Technologies. Verndari
Zosano
