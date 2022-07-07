Global Medical Laser Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027 - Featuring Candela Medical, Koninklijke Philips, Boston Scientific and Hologic Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Laser Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As a technology that offers a high degree of flexibility, productivity, sustainability, and precision, laser technology has widespread acceptance and success across several industries, including manufacturing, automotive, and, most importantly, medical & healthcare industries.

From laser eye surgery to the non-invasive treatment of many ailments, laser technology has enabled healthcare facilities, physicians, surgeons, and nurses to provide better care more swiftly and efficiently.

A rise in demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures in cosmetics and dermatology boosts demand for medical lasers across the globe. Commercial entry of innovative diode lasers and solid-state lasers have enabled surgeons to perform scar-less and bloodless surgeries, fueling the demand for medical laser surgeries.

Increasing acceptance of LASIK surgery for severe visual impairment contributes to the growth of the medical laser market. Around 720,000 Americans in the U.S. underwent LASIK surgeries in 2020. Approximately 760,000 LASIK surgeries were performed in Europe.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the global medical lasers market:

  • Laser Advancements for Pain-Free Aesthetic Treatments

  • Growing Trend of Laser-Based Medical Imaging

  • Increase in Target Population and Number of Eye Procedures

  • Growing Demand for Medical Tourism in Developing Countries

Growing Demand for Pain-Free Laser Treatments

Patients opt out of surgical procedures in favor of newer laser-based technologies with lower risk and better results. These treatments are more precise and take a shorter time than surgical treatments. The healing time is faster, and the patient experiences less pain, scarring, and swelling post-surgery. In plastic surgery and cosmetic treatment, medical lasers play a significant role in procedures that are non-invasive and void of post-treatment recovery time and can be applied to wrinkle removal, fat reduction, and muscle toning.

Advancements of Lasers in the Medical Industry

The introduction of the latest medical technology and the rising popularity of minimally invasive surgeries are now pushing medical science to an upper level. With the growing and aging population worldwide, machine learning and artificial intelligence are offering new and better approaches. A.I. incorporation into cosmetic laser treatment can help eliminate the potential of human error, enhance precision for better results, reduce potential risks and side effects, simplify treatment for doctors, and creating more cost-effective approach for patients and doctors.

Other potential uses for A.I. also include laser removal of tattoos and skin cancer treatment. Lasers are also showing promising results in medical imaging. Medical lasers are being used in several applications, including advanced technologies that meet current challenges in clinical diagnosis and can address a wide range of health care issues. Photoacoustic imaging is one method that includes examining living materials by using laser light and ultrasonic sound waves.

Furthermore, in recent years, novel biomedical laser applications based on new laser types or novel energy delivery systems are also gaining significance.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Medical Laser Market

Hazards associated with lasers are major factors hindering their adoption in the medical field. Visible light lasers can damage the retina by causing blind spots, and on the optic nerve can lead to vision impairment. Diode Laser, Neodymium yttrium aluminum garnet (Nd: YAG) laser, and holmium yttrium aluminum garnet (Ho: YAG) laser-focused on the retina can cause damage to the tissues in the eyes.

Furthermore, the high cost of laser-based treatments such as cosmetic/aesthetic procedures and eye treatments are shifting people towards alternate procedures. In addition to this, stringent guidelines by the regulatory authorities are posing significant challenges to medical laser manufacturers.

Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Laser Market

With the advent of COVID-19, most surgical procedures were postponed while only emergency cases were addressed. Due to this, there was a significant decline in the aesthetic procedures performed using medical lasers. As lockdown restrictions eased for non-essential services, many surgeons began seeing an influx of patients seeking aesthetic plastic surgery. According to annual Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Statistics for 2020 published by the Aesthetic Society, Americans spent over $9 billion on aesthetic plastic surgeries, even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitive Landscape

The global medical laser market is highly competitive and dynamic, characterized by many international, regional, and local vendors providing various lasers. Bausch & Lomb, Candela Medical, Koninklijke Philips, Boston Scientific, Cutera, Fotona, Hologic, El.En. S.P.A, IRIDEX, and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical are the major vendors with significant shares in the market.

Significant acquisitions have made these companies stronger by expanding their consumer base, minimizing marketplace competition, and creating higher value than each company offers individually.

For instance, Boston Scientific acquired Lumenis to integrate its medical lasers portfolio and expand its global footprint to advance growth across Europe and Asia. Furthermore, vendors are also active by-product launches, such as Candela Medical, which announced the launch of the Frax Pro system in 2021. Several market players invest in developing medical laser fibers for better productivity, like OmniGuide Holdings, which recently launched a new OTO-U CO2 laser system fiber.

Key Questions Answered:
1. What is the Estimated Value of The Global Medical Laser Market By 2027?
2. What is the Growth Rate of The Global Medical Laser Market?
3. What are the Latest Global Medical Laser Market Trends?
4. Who are the Key Players in The Global Medical Laser Market?
5. Which Region Will Have the Highest Growth in The Global Medical Laser Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Advances in Laser Technology for Pain-Free Aesthetic Treatments
8.2 Increased Product Launches
8.3 Growth in Laser-Based Medical Imaging
8.4 Machine Learning & Ai Augmenting the Growth of Medical Lasers

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 High Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Surgeries
9.2 Increased Target Population and Number of Eye Procedures
9.3 Higher Acquisitions and Product Approvals
9.4 Growth in Demand for Medical Tourism in Developing Countries

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Major Risks Associated With Medical Laser Surgeries
10.2 High Cost of Laser-Based Treatments
10.3 Regulatory Hurdles on Medical Laser Systems

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Impact of Covid-19 on Medical Lasers Market
11.4 Five Forces Analysis

12 Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Diode Laser Devices
12.4 Gas Laser Devices
12.5 Solid-State Laser Devices
12.6 Dye Laser Devices

13 Power
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 High
13.4 Low

14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Diagnosis, Therapy & Surgery
14.4 Aesthetics

15 Procedure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Ophthalmology
15.4 Dermatology
15.5 Dentistry
15.6 Gynecology
15.7 Urology
15.8 Cardiology
15.9 Others

16 End-User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Hospitals
16.4 Aesthetics Clinics
16.5 Physicians' Offices
16.6 Others

17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview

18 North America
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Key Countries

19 Europe
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Key Countries

20. Apac
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Key Countries

21. Latin America
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.3 Key Countries

22. Middle East & Africa
22.1 Market Overview
22.2 Market Size & Forecast
22.3 Key Countries

23. Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
23.2 Market Share Analysis

24. Key Company Profiles
24.1 Bausch & Lomb
24.2 Candela Medical
24.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V
24.4 Boston Scientific
24.5 Hologic
24.6 Fotona
24.7 Cutera
24.8 El.En. S.P.A
24.9 Iridex
24.10 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

25. Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 Beijing Adss Development
25.2 Advanced Medtech
25.3 Aerolase
25.4 Alcon
25.5 Alna-Medicalsystem
25.6 Angiodynamics
25.7 Aspen Laser
25.8 Astanza Laser
25.9 Beijing Sanhe Beauty S & T Co.
25.10 Biolase
25.11 Biolitec
25.12 Biotec Italia
25.13 Bison Medical
25.14 Bluecore Company
25.15 Coherent
25.16 Cryolife
25.17 Dentsply Sirona
25.18 Dominion Aesthetic Technologies
25.19 Domino
25.20 Gigaalaser
25.21 Inmode
25.22 Ipg Photonics
25.23 Jenoptik
25.24 Leaflife Technology
25.25 Linline Medical Systems
25.26 Lutronic
25.27 Lynton Lasers
25.28 Medart Aps
25.29 Medency
25.30 Photomedex
25.31 Ra Medical Systems
25.32 Reimers & Janssen
25.33 Sciton
25.34 Venus Concept
25.35 Wavemed
25.36 Wuhan Dimed Laser Technology
25.37 Wuhan Zjzk Technology
25.38 Zeiss International
25.39 Zimmer Medizinsysteme

26. Report Summary

27. Quantitative Summary

28. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fnvp3q

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Poston eagles 17th, takes 3-shot lead in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17. “That was huge kind of going into tomorrow,” Poston said about the eagle. “I wasn’t quite as sharp today off the tee and had to

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Canadian women look to get offence firing at CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico

    After being held to six goals in six games this year, the Canadian women's soccer team is looking to kick its offence into higher gear at the CONCACAF W Championship. And there's plenty on the line as Canada, the defending Olympic champion currently ranked sixth in the world, open Tuesday night against No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago in Monterrrey, Mexico. The eight-team tournament, which runs through July 18, serves as the qualifier in North and Central America and the Caribbean for both the 2023 Wo

  • Lukaku returns to Inter, but what went wrong with Chelsea?

    Romelu Lukaku has come back to Inter after a disappointing year with Chelsea, so what went wrong?

  • Dubas, Maple Leafs need to turn slim draft pickings into value

    Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas will no doubt be busy at the 2022 NHL Draft as he seeks to add value to the Leafs roster, despite only have three total picks, as he did in 2021.&nbsp;

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Canada Soccer makes new compensation offer to its national teams

    Canada Soccer says it has made a new compensation offer to its men's and women's national teams. "While we will continue to negotiate confidentially with our men's national team — as a willing and respectful partner — we are happy to inform the public that a revised proposal was sent on 23 June 2022," Canada Soccer said in a statement Monday. "We remain confident that an agreement will be made in due course." The governing body also said an offer was made the same day to the women's team, saying

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • 'I would have done the same thing:' Bowness OK with being Jets' second choice

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness doesn't mind being the second choice. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach took part in his first press conference Monday, a little more than a week after first target Barry Trotz declined the team's offer because the veteran wanted to spend more time with his family. "If I'm in his chair, I'm going after Trotzy, too. I am. It's that simple," Bowness said with a laugh, referring to Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff sitting beside him. "Trotzy is the perfect guy for this

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • National karate championship in St. John's a 'fantastic success' for associations, athletes alike

    For the first time in 16 years, Newfoundland and Labrador hosted the national championships in karate over the long weekend. The event brought between 500 and 600 athletes from across the country as well as over 2,000 spectators and officials to the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's. The event was a success for Karate Newfoundland and Labrador, says president and coach Nathaniel Besso. Besso believes hosting a championship is an important step for the province to instill the passion for the spor

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • What happens to the Flames if Gaudreau walks?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the possible consequence of Johnny Hockey leaving Calgary in free agency.

  • Island-born wrestler Hannah Taylor wins gold at international competition in her hometown

    Wrestler Hannah Taylor has now won gold for her hometown in her hometown. Eighty-five wrestlers from across Canada, the U.S., South Korea and Jamaica took to the mat Saturday at the Canada Cup of Wrestling in Summerside. The one-day tournament is meant to give Canadian wrestlers experience facing competition from other countries. The 24-year-old Taylor, a two-time silver medallist at the Pan American Wrestling Championships, has participated in the event multiple times. But this is the first tim

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi