The Global Medical Imaging Market is expected to grow by $ 13.49 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.71% during the forecast period

Global Medical Imaging Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the medical imaging market and it is poised to grow by $ 13. 49 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.

71% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical imaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and the increasing number of product launches by prominent vendors. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The medical imaging market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The medical imaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

• X-ray imaging

• Ultrasound imaging

• MRI

• CT scanner imaging

• SPECT/PET imaging



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies technological advancements and upgrades in medical imaging modalities as one of the prime reasons driving the medical imaging market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on medical imaging market covers the following areas:

• Medical imaging market sizing

• Medical imaging market forecast

• Medical imaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical imaging market vendors that include Canon Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG. Also, the medical imaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

