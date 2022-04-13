Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market to 2028 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Imaging Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global medical imaging equipment market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The report provides revenue of the global medical imaging equipment market for the period 2017-2028, considering 2020 as the base year and 2028 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global medical imaging equipment market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global medical imaging equipment market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global medical imaging equipment market.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global medical imaging equipment market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global medical imaging equipment market.

The report delves into the competition landscape of the global medical imaging equipment market. Key players operating in the global medical imaging equipment market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global medical imaging equipment market that have been profiled in this report.

Key Questions Answered in Medical Imaging Equipment Market Report

  • What is the scope of growth of product companies in the global medical imaging equipment market?

  • What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global medical imaging equipment market between 2017 and 2028?

  • What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global medical imaging equipment market?

  • Will North America continue to be the most profitable market for medical imaging equipment devices providers?

  • Which factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global medical imaging equipment market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the leading companies in the global medical imaging equipment market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Product Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2028
4.4.1. Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Projections (US$ Mn)

5. Key Insights
5.1. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, etc.)
5.2. Technological Advancements
5.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

6. Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.1.1. Key Findings / Developments
6.2. Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2017-2028
6.2.1. X-ray Devices
6.2.1.1. Stationary
6.2.1.2. Portable
6.2.2. Ultrasound Systems
6.2.2.1. Cart/Trolley Based Ultrasound System
6.2.2.2. Compact/Portable Ultrasound System
6.2.3. Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
6.2.3.1. Stationary
6.2.3.2. Mobile
6.2.4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment
6.2.4.1. Closed
6.2.4.2. Open
6.2.5. Nuclear Imaging Equipment
6.2.5.1. SPECT Scanner
6.2.5.2. PET Scanner
6.3. Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

7. Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technology
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.1.1. Key Findings / Developments
7.2. Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Value Forecast, by Technology, 2017-2028
7.2.1. X-ray Devices
7.2.1.1. Analog X-ray Technology
7.2.1.2. Digital Radiography
7.2.1.3. Computed Radiography
7.2.2. Ultrasound Systems
7.2.2.1. 2-D
7.2.2.2. 3-D & 4-D
7.2.2.3. Doppler
7.2.2.4. High Intensity Frequency Ultrasound (HIFU)
7.2.2.5. Lithotripsy
7.2.3. Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
7.2.3.1. Stationary
7.2.3.2. Mobile
7.2.4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment
7.2.4.1. Low-slice
7.2.4.2. Medium-slice
7.2.4.3. High-slice
7.2.5. Nuclear Imaging Equipment
7.2.5.1. SPECT Scanner
7.2.5.2. PET Scanner
7.3. Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Technology

8. Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9. North America Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Europe Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Latin America Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Competition Landscape
14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)
14.2. Market Share (%) / Position Analysis, by Company, 2020
14.3. Competitive Business Strategies
14.4. Company Profiles
14.4.1. GE Healthcare
14.4.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.4.1.2. Financial Analysis
14.4.1.3. Growth Strategies
14.4.1.4. SWOT Analysis
14.4.2. Siemens Healthcare
14.4.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.4.2.2. Financial Analysis
14.4.2.3. Growth Strategies
14.4.2.4. SWOT Analysis
14.4.3. Hologic, Inc.
14.4.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.4.3.2. Financial Analysis
14.4.3.3. Growth Strategies
14.4.3.4. SWOT Analysis
14.4.4. Shimadzu Corporation
14.4.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.4.4.2. Financial Analysis
14.4.4.3. Growth Strategies
14.4.4.4. SWOT Analysis
14.4.5. Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.
14.4.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.4.5.2. Financial Analysis
14.4.5.3. Growth Strategies
14.4.5.4. SWOT Analysis
14.4.6. Hitachi Medical Corporation
14.4.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.4.6.2. Financial Analysis
14.4.6.3. Growth Strategies
14.4.6.4. SWOT Analysis
14.4.7. Genesis Medical Imaging
14.4.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.4.7.2. Financial Analysis
14.4.7.3. Growth Strategies
14.4.7.4. SWOT Analysis
14.4.8. Carestream Health, Inc.
14.4.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.4.8.2. Financial Analysis
14.4.8.3. Growth Strategies
14.4.8.4. SWOT Analysis
14.4.9. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
14.4.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.4.9.2. Financial Analysis
14.4.9.3. Growth Strategies
14.4.9.4. SWOT Analysis
14.4.10. Fonar Corporation
14.4.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.4.10.2. Financial Analysis
14.4.10.3. Growth Strategies
14.4.10.4. SWOT Analysis
14.4.11. Toshiba Corporation.
14.4.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.4.11.2. Financial Analysis
14.4.11.3. Growth Strategies
14.4.11.4. SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmpl4e

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


